Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of August 09, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-CP-01088-COA

Victor D. Jones a/k/a Victor Dewan Jones v. State of Mississippi; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 57CI1:20-cv-00094; Ruling Date: 08/27/2021; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Pike County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-CP-01091-COA

Renardo Townsend a/k/a Renardo Eugene Townsend v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:21-cv-00204-JA; Ruling Date: 09/01/2021; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-CP-00658-COA

Nicholas Thompson v. AAA Cooper Transportation; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:21-cv-00028-GC; Ruling Date: 05/27/2021; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-WC-00986-COA

Robert Darty Jr. v. Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport Authority and Mississippi Municipal Workers' Compensation Group; LC Case #: 1005172-M-3618-C; Ruling Date: 07/27/2021; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00614-COA

Jerry Beale, Jr. a/k/a Jerry Beale a/k/a Jerry Lee Beale a/k/a Jerry Lee Beale Junior a/k/a Jerry Lee Beale, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR2018-0759CWD; Ruling Date: 05/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01101-COA

Stanley Devine and Roger Beardain v. Cardinal Health 110, LLC; Montgomery Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2018-0009M; Ruling Date: 09/21/2020; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CP-01236-COA

Paul Thompson v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2015-0040-CVK; Ruling Date: 09/16/2020; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00007-COA

April Stribling, as the Biological Mother and Next of Kin of J.S., a Minor v. Youth Court of Washington County, Mississippi; Washington Youth Court; LC Case #: 76-YS-2020-D-252-1(538958; Ruling Date: 12/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Vernita King-Johnson; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this appeal is dismissed for lack of an appealable judgment. All costs of this appeal are assessed to the appellant. The appellant's "Emergency Motion to Disclose Material Developments and, Alternatively, Motion to Strike Appellee's Brief" and "Motion to Disclose Appellee's Continuous Failure to Serve Appellant and, Alternatively, Motion for Sanctions" are denied. Order entered 08/08/2022.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00052-COA

Michael Porras a/k/a Michael D. Porras v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L19-608; Ruling Date: 11/30/2020; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00213-COA

Rebuild America, Inc. v. Mark A. Colomb and My Brother's Keeper; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00514; Ruling Date: 12/31/2020; Ruling Judge: Isadore Patrick, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ.; McDonald, J., Joins In Part. Dissenting Opinion: Emfinger, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Join This Opinion. McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00404-COA

Reginald Barnes v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 18-0-618-00EFP; Ruling Date: 12/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.