Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of August 23, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-CP-01060-COA

Louis Edward Chandler v. State of Mississippi; Clay Circuit Court; LC Case #: 13CI1:20-cv-00005; Ruling Date: 08/06/2020; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-CA-01280-COA

Alma J. Young, et al. v. Freese & Goss PLLC, Richard A. Freese, Tim Goss, Sheila M. Bossier, Bossier and Associates PLLC, and Sweet and Freese PLLC; Copiah Circuit Court; LC Case #: 15CI1:13-cv-00236; Ruling Date: 04/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Not Participating.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-CA-00258-COA

Turner & Associates P.L.L.C., The Estate of Bennie L. Turner, and Angela Turner v. The Estate of Gerald Watkins, Deceased, by and through Cyndee Immon Simmons Watkins, Administratrix; Pontotoc Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2013-000065; Ruling Date: 07/20/2020; Ruling Judge: John White; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-KA-00622-COA

Jonicqua Moffett v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-432W; Ruling Date: 04/21/2021; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-CA-00471-COA

Angela A. Avery v. The University of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L17-414; Ruling Date: 03/31/2021; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00264-COA

Willis Delano Murray v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30769; Ruling Date: 03/02/2021; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-WC-00352-COA

Darryl Keys v. Military Department Gulfport and Mississippi State Agencies Workers' Compensation Trust; LC Case #: 1705782-P-9040; Ruling Date: 03/04/2021; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00517-COA

Devonta Pipkin a/k/a Devonta O. Pipkin a/k/a Devonta Orlando Pipkin v. State of Mississippi; Tate Circuit Court; LC Case #: 69CI1:21-cv-00008-SM; Ruling Date: 04/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Smith Murphey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00761-COA

In the Matter of The Estate of Frances M. Jordan: Unifund CCR Partners v. The Estate of Frances Jordan, Executrix Pamela M. London and Executrix Elena Jordan Tate; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:20-pr-00065-SM; Ruling Date: 06/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Sheila Smallwood; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks, J., would grant.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00985-COA

Reno Fenelli Siggers a/k/a Reno F. Siggers a/k/a Reno Siggers v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0060-ABS; Ruling Date: 07/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, the mandate is hereby recalled so the appellant's pro se motion for rehearing can proceed on the merits. Order entered 08/17/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00348-COA

Kevin Dwayne Hopkins v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:21-cv-00242-JM; Ruling Date: 12/08/2021; Ruling Judge: M. Mills; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this appeal is dismissed as untimely filed. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Rankin County. Emfinger, J., not participating. Order entered 08/17/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00618-COA

L. C. Collins, Jr. a/k/a L.C. Collins v. State of Mississippi; Yazoo Circuit Court; LC Case #: 22-CV-00008; Ruling Date: 01/27/2022; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this appeal is dismissed as untimely filed. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Yazoo County. Order entered 08/17/2022.