Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of February 22, 2022:
Smith, Joel, J.
X 2020-CA-01357-COA
Floyd William Tolliver III v. Amanda Paige Tolliver; Bolivar Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 2017-0278; Ruling Date: 11/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Watosa Sanders; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.
McCarty, David Neil, J.
X 2021-CP-00270-COA
Christopher Demond Jones v. State of Mississippi; Copiah Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2015-0109CR; Ruling Date: 03/05/2021; Ruling Judge: Tomika Irving; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Copiah County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.
Greenlee, Jim M., J.
X 2020-CP-01026-COA
Troy Ellis a/k/a Troy Vancurtis Ellis a/k/a Troy V. Ellis v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:20-cv-00062; Ruling Date: 08/25/2020; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and McCarty, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.
EN BANC
2020-KA-00346-COA
Troy Anthony Piccaluga a/k/a Troy Piccaluga v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18,0223-CRC; Ruling Date: 03/19/2020; Ruling Judge: Toni Terrett; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.
EN BANC
2021-CA-00046-COA
Omar K Humphrey v. Steve Holts, Chief of Police of the City of Senatobia, and John W. Champion, District Attorney; Tate Chancery Court; LC Case #: 69CH1:20-cv-00156; Ruling Date: 12/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.