Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of January 25, 2022:

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-CP-00120-COA

Randy Phillips a/k/a Randy Melville Phillips v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:20-cv-00283-JE; Ruling Date: 01/07/2021; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Rankin County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2020-CA-01316-COA

Daniel Reese Wise, Jr. v. Elizabeth Ann Broome; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:99-cv-00715-S; Ruling Date: 08/14/2017; Ruling Judge: Rhea Sheldon; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2020-SA-01105-COA

Barry Skelton v. Mississippi Department of Revenue; Washington Chancery Court; LC Case #: 76CH1:18-cv-00500-BLR; Ruling Date: 02/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Bennie Richard; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01606-COA

Elton Hartzler v. Randy Bosarge; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:10-cv-00070-KJ; Ruling Date: 10/09/2019; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, the parties to this appeal, as well as National Builders & Contractors Insurance Company and amicus Superior Builders & Developers Inc., shall have thirty days from the entry of this order to file a response to the question posed regarding the finality of the judgment on appeal. The responses shall not exceed fifteen pages each. Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., not participating. Order entered 01/18/2022.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00317-COA

Raymond J. Greer a/k/a Raymond Joseph Greer, Sr. a/k/a Rusty Greer a/k/a Raymond Joseph Greer a/k/a Raymond Greer, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: B2301-98-0047; Ruling Date: 03/06/2020; Ruling Judge: Roger Clark; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00789-COA

Kelcey M. Watson a/k/a Kelcey Watson v. State of Mississippi; Adams Circuit Court; LC Case #: 16-KR-0135-B; Ruling Date: 06/12/2020; Ruling Judge: Debra Blackwell; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-TS-01228-COA

Archie Quinn v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0215-CVK; Ruling Date: 07/26/2021; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Disposition: This appeal is dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Oktibbeha County. Order entered 01/19/2022.