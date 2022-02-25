Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of March 22, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2020-CP-00283-COA

Curtis Davis, Jr. a/k/a Curtis Davis v. State of Mississippi; Montgomery Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-040CVM; Ruling Date: 03/06/2020; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Montgomery County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CP-00162-COA

Patrick D. Fluker a/k/a Patrick Dantre Fluker v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:20-cv-00067; Ruling Date: 01/21/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-CP-01119-COA

Nancy Mize and Charles Mize v. Shiloh Market, Inc.; Alcorn Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2019-093; Ruling Date: 09/03/2020; Ruling Judge: Michael Mills, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-CA-00006-COA

Brittany L. Kreppner v. William D. Kreppner; Stone Chancery Court; LC Case #: 66CH1:15-cv-00242-CB; Ruling Date: 02/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Carter Bise; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

XX 2020-KA-00806-COA

Eugene Butler a/k/a Eugene Michael Butler, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: B2301-2017-132; Ruling Date: 10/21/2019; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hancock County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee and McDonald, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Wilson, P.J., and McCarty, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating. Specially Concurring Opinion: Lawrence, J. Votes: Greenlee, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CA-01182-COA

Patrick Aaron Wall v. Robin Rene May Wall; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 61CH1:17-cv-01273; Ruling Date: 10/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Troy Odom; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-KA-01263-COA

Ricky Edward Hawkins v. State of Mississippi; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-083-SC-MD; Ruling Date: 11/13/2020; Ruling Judge: Larry Roberts; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Scott County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-WC-00364-COA

Texas Mutual Insurance Company v. Marcus Antonio Vaughters; LC Case #: 14 11528-M-7985-D; Ruling Date: 02/24/2021; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

XX 2020-KA-00711-COA

Lorenzo Manuel v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 15-cr-660; Ruling Date: 10/06/2017; Ruling Judge: Jeff Weill, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Concur in Part and Dissent in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00931-COA

Lemond Robertson, as Guardian and Next Friend of A.R., a Minor v. Houston, Mississippi Public School District; Chickasaw Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: H2018-103L; Ruling Date: 07/20/2020; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01314-COA

Lisa Hardin v. Derry Hardin; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:13-cv-00634-S; Ruling Date: 01/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Rhea Sheldon; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00377-COA

Milton Butler v. State of Mississippi; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-cr-00080-1; Ruling Date: 09/17/2020; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Disposition: The State's motion to dismiss this appeal for lack of an appealable judgment is granted. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Pike County. Order entered 03/15/2022.

EN BANC

2021-TS-01423-COA

Choice Evans v. State of Mississippi; Clarke Circuit Court; LC Case #: 12CI1:21-cv-00115-cw; Ruling Date: 11/02/2021; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Disposition: This appeal shall be allowed to proceed without prejudice to the State's ability to rebut the presumption that the notice of appeal was timely. Smith, J., not participating. Order entered 03/15/2022.