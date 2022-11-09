Below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals Decisions for the week of November 08, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CA-01145-COA

Parvis King v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:21-cv-00139-JR; Ruling Date: 09/13/2021; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-KA-01256-COA

Sherrod Lenard Owens v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2020-251; Ruling Date: 10/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Harrison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

XX 2021-KA-00204-COA

Christopher Blount v. State of Mississippi; Montgomery Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0037CR; Ruling Date: 01/20/2021; Ruling Judge: Joseph Loper, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Montgomery County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McDonald, J. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CA-00644-COA

Terry Lynn Alves-Hunter v. Seth Hunter; DeSoto Chancery Court; LC Case #: 17CH1:19-cv-01135; Ruling Date: 11/05/2020; Ruling Judge: Vicki Daniels; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: On Direct Appeal: Affirmed. On Cross-Appeal: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00137-COA

John Tennesen and Sandra Tennesen v. City of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:18-cv-00022; Ruling Date: 01/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00246-COA

Alexis Mayberry, in her Capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Alex Mayberry, Deceased v. Cottonport Hardwoods and Ernest Moore; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:20-cv-00061; Ruling Date: 02/12/2021; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, McCarty and Smith, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Votes: Greenlee, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00622-COA

Jonicqua Moffett v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-432W; Ruling Date: 04/21/2021; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.