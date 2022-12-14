Below are the Mississippi Supreme Court Decisions for the week of December 15, 2022:

EN BANC

89-R-99010-SCT

In Re: Rules of Discipline for the Mississippi Bar; Disposition: En Banc order appointing Hon. Mark A. Maples, Chancellor, as a member of the Complaint Tribunal from 01/01/23 through 12/31/23 for the balance of the term of Hon. Anthony A. Mozingo, Circuit Judge, retiring effective 12/31/22. Order entered on 12/8/22.

EN BANC

2017-M-01391

In Re: Tavares Reed; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 16-123-PCS-PCT; Ruling Judge: Michael Taylor; Disposition: Application for Leave to Proceed in the Trial Court filed by Tavares Reed, pro se, is hereby denied. Finding that this filing is frivolous and sanctions are proper, Reed is hereby restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to the subject convictions and sentences in forma pauperis. The Clerk of the Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) from Reed that are related to the subject convictions and sentences unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny with Sanctions: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order in Part with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 12/12/22.

EN BANC

2018-DR-00276-SCT

Eric Moffett v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 02-0-245; Ruling Date: 04/24/2014; Ruling Judge: W. Yerger; Disposition: Eric Moffett's Motion for Rehearing, Reconsideration, or Both, is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

XXX 2020-CA-01146-SCT

David E. Saunders v. National Collegiate Athletic Association; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L20-200; Ruling Date: 09/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Coleman, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion. Griffis, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Coleman, J. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Griffis, J.

EN BANC

2021-CT-00265-SCT

Charlene Billiot Thomas v. Boyd Biloxi LLC; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CI2:18-cv-00136; Ruling Date: 02/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Disposition: Charlene Billiot Thomas's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is granted. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Deny: Coleman, Maxwell and Griffis, JJ. Order entered 12/9/22.

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00734-SCT

Handy Anthony Willis, Jr. a/k/a Handy Willis, Jr. a/k/a Handy Anthony Willis v. State of Mississippi; Marion Circuit Court; LC Case #: 46CI1:19-cr-00071-PH; Ruling Date: 05/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Marion County is taxed with any unpaid costs of appeal. Votes: King, P.J., Coleman, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Beam, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Randolph, C.J., and Maxwell, J. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Beam, J. Votes: Randolph, C.J., and Maxwell, J., Join This Opinion.