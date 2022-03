Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of March 24, 2022:

Maxwell, James D., J.

X 2020-IA-01337-SCT

Weeks, Inc. and D&W Tire and Muffler Company, Inc. v. Gregory E. Lewis; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00554-WLK; Ruling Date: 11/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Randolph, Michael K., C.J.

X 2020-CA-00697-SCT

United Healthcare of Mississippi Inc. and United Behavioral Health Inc. v. Mississippi's Community Mental Health Commissions, Region One Mental Health ("Region 1"); North MS Commission on Ml/MR d/b/a Communicare ("Region 2"); Northeast Mental Health-Mental Retardation Commission, Region III d/b/a Lifecore Health Group ("Region 3"); Region IV Mental Health Services d/b/a Timberhills ("Region 4"); Region 6 Community Mental Health Commission, d/b/a Life Help ("Region 6"); Region VII Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities Commission d/b/a Community Counseling Services ("Region 7"); Region 8 Mental Health Services ("Region 8"); Hinds Behavioral Health Services ("Region 9"); Region 10 State of MS d/b/a Weems Community Mental Health Center ("Region 10"); Southwest Mississippi Mental Health and Retardation Commission-Region 11 d/b/a Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex ("Region 11"); Region XII Commission on Mental Health and Retardation d/b/a Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources ("Region 12"); Gulf Coast Mental Health Center ("Region 13"); Singing River Mental Health/Mental Retardation Services, Region XIV ("Region 14"); and Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health, Inc. ("Region 15"); Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00754-EFP; Ruling Date: 06/08/2020; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Consolidated with 2020-IA-00683-SCT United Healthcare of Mississippi, Inc. and United Behavioral Health, Inc. v. Mississippi's Community Mental Health Commissions: Region One Mental Health ("Region 1"), North MS Commission On MI/MR d/b/a Communicare ("Region 2"), Northeast Mental Health- Mental Retardation Commission, Region III d/b/a Lifecore Health Group ("Region 3":), Region IV Mental Health Services d/b/a Timberhills ("Region 4"), Region 6 Community Mental Health Commission d/b/a Life Help ("Region 6"), Region VII Mental Health/intellectual Disabilities Commission d/b/a Community Counseling Services ("Region 7"), Region 8 Mental Health Services ("Region 8"), Hinds Behavioral Health Services ("Region 9"), Region 10 State of MS d/b/a Weems Community Mental Health Center ("Region 10"), Southwest Mississippi Mental Health and Retardation Commission- Region 11 d/b/a Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex ("Region 11"), Region XII Commission on Mental Health and Retardation d/b/a Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources ("Region 12"), Gulf Coast Mental Health Center ("Region 13"), Singing River Mental Health/Mental Retardation Services, Region XIV ("Region 14") and Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health, Inc. ("Region 15"); Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00754-EFP; Ruling Date: 06/08/2020; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: As to No. 2020-CA-00697-SCT: Affirmed. As to No. 2020-IA-00683-SCT: Affirmed and Remanded. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Beam, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CT-00757-SCT

Christopher Golden v. State of Mississippi; Montgomery Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0001CR; Ruling Date: 04/23/2019; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Disposition: Christopher Golden's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 3/21/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00070-SCT

M.A.S. v. Lamar County Department of Child Protection Services; Lamar Youth Court; LC Case #: 37-YC-2019-T-1-1; Ruling Date: 01/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Brad Touchstone; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by M.A.S. is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Coleman, J. Order entered 3/16/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00177-SCT

Barry Alexander v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00850-EFP; Ruling Date: 02/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Disposition: Barry Alexander's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree to Deny. Order entered 3/18/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00580-SCT

Dennis Lawrence Smith v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:20-cv-00042-JA; Ruling Date: 05/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Disposition: Writ of Certiorari and Amended Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellant Dennis Lawrence Smith are denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 3/17/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00601-SCT

Julio Gordon v. Christy Dickerson; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV19-103(PF) L; Ruling Date: 04/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Paul Funderburk; Disposition: Julio Gordon's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is granted. To Grant: King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., and Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 3/21/22.

EN BANC

2020-M-00646

Craytonia Latroy Badger a/k/a Craytonia Badger a/k/a Craytonia L. Badger v. State of Mississippi; Amite Circuit Court; LC Case #: 15-KR-016; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Disposition: Craytonia Badger's "Motion to Reinvest Jurisdiction Into The Circuit Court of Amite County" is denied. Badger is hereby warned that future filings deemed frivolous may result not only in monetary sanctions, but also restrictions on filing applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. See En Banc Order, Dunn v. State, 2016-M-1514, at *2 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018) (citing En Banc Order, Fairley v. State, 2014-M-01185 (Miss. May 3, 2018)). To Deny With Sanctions Warning: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny Without Sanctions Warning: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Coleman, J. King, P.J., Objects to the Order in Part with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 3/18/22.