Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of September 08, 2022:

EN BANC

2016-M-00424

Lebarron Emon Chatman v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 02-10,769; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: The Application for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief filed pro se by Lebarron Emon Chatman is denied. Finding that the instant filing is frivolous, Chatman is warned that future filings deemed frivolous may result not only in monetary sanctions but also in restrictions on filing applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. Order, Dunn v. State, No. 2016-M-01514 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018). To Deny with Sanction Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ.To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 9/1/22.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01670-SCT

Allen M. Russell a/k/a Russell Allen v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-111H; Ruling Date: 10/15/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Coleman, J., would grant.