The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for the past month.

In January, unemployment rates were lower in January in 19 states, higher in 2 states and the District of Columbia, and stable in 29 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 9 states and was essentially unchanged in 41 states and the District of Columbia.

The national unemployment rate (4.0 percent) was little changed over the month, but stands at 2.4 percentage points lower than in January 2021.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of January 2022) stands at 4.6 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for December 2021 was reported as 4.5 percent.

Mississippi stands at a 2.0 percent decrease from the same point the previous year (January, 2021).

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of the previous year was 6.6 percent (in January, 2021).

