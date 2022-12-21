Below is a press release from the Mississippi State Department of Health:

The Mississippi State Department of Health is participating in the investigation of a multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas. So far, at least nine cases have been reported in the state linked to raw oysters distributed to Mississippi restaurants. Additional cases may be identified as the investigation continues.

Restaurants and food retailers should not serve raw oysters from harvest area TX 1, Galveston Bay, Texas, harvested from 11/17/2022 to 12/7/2022, and consumers should not eat raw oysters from these areas. If you have oysters at home from the areas listed, throw them away. Norovirus infection can cause an inflammation of the stomach and intestines. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

