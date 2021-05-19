Terry Shoemaker of Brandon, Mississippi passed away at home and entered Heaven on his birthday. He was born May 13, 1953 in Scott County, Mississippi to the late Bessie Mae Shoemaker and the late Bryant Shoemaker and was brother to the late Jean Shoemaker and the late Cleo Hines. Terry grew up in Scott County and graduated from Morton High School in 1971. He attended Hinds Community College and served in the Mississippi National Guard. He retired from Praxair after many years as a chemical plant operator.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Terry made many friends in the bass tournament community but was not so well liked by the local deer population. He met his wife, Carol Lankford Shoemaker on the Pearl River at Coal Bluff in 1982 and they married in 1983. She shared his love of hunting and fishing and the competition for the first buck of the season was always fierce. Terry shared his love of hunting with his nieces, Rachel Porter Puckett and Brooke Hubbard.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, his son, Eric Bryan Shoemaker and his father-in-law, Noel L. Lankford. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol Lankford Shoemaker, mother-in-law, Claire Lankford, sisters-in-law, Debbie Porter (Barry) and Lynn Hubbard (Hugh Jeff), brother-in-law Billy Hines, nieces, Tonya Shoemaker, Rachel Porter Puckett (Ryan) and Brooke Hubbard, nephews Billy Wayne Hines, Johnny Hines (Tammy), Blake Hubbard (Savannah), Adam Hubbard and Michael Porter, former daughter-in-law Kaleigh Harris Jackson and many friends.

Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers included all his nephews, Ryan Puckett, Larry Edmundson, Brian Knowles, Curtis Powell, CT Henry, Jimmy Kelly, Daine Smith, Dean Minga, Barry Porter, Hugh Jeff Hubbard and Billy Hines.

Services were at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Visitation was at 1:30 p.m. and concluded at 3:00 p.m. Burial followed at Morton Memorial Gardens in Morton, MS.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.