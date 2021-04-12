Confession and Correction

Good Morning/Evening!

Let us strip off and throw aside every encumbrance (unnecessary weight) and that sin which so easily clings to and entangles us, and let us run with patient endurance and steady and active persistence that appointed course of the race that is set before us. Hebrews 12:1

Our Sunday School lesson taught on “confession and correction.” Meaning when we acknowledge our sin however small or large we think it is, we have to make adjustments in our course of action, and make a vow of doing whatever it takes to reconcile with our Lord. I know it is hard sometimes to make tuff decisions in life but when it is right life gets better. There are many people we call friends but in actuality they are not, they are only there to get from you and become that unnecessary weight that holds you back from where God wants to take you. Let them go , if they don't want to move up and grow spiritually, you have to move on and pray they see Jesus enough in you that they decide to walk with you in the Light of the Father who can give them a better life.

When they ask you about your change don’t be afraid to tell them about the Goodness of God! Here is a simple rule of thumb to follow....God’s Top Ten — 1. Put God first; 2. Worship Him only; 3. No bad words; 4. Work 6 Rest 1; 5. Obey your parents; 6. Harm no one; 7. Don’t cheat; 8. If it’s not yours, don’t take it; 9. Tell the truth; 10. Don’t be jealous of other people’s stuff.

As I get ready to go into prayer for many, I ask that you join me in unison to seek healing for the physically sick and for the ones who are seeking peace of mind to enter back into the sanctuaries of churches to praise and worship together.

We lift up these names: Mae & Robert Kimble; Rev. A. Henderson; Rev. L. Weathers; Rudi Burks; Catherine Shepard; Ruthie Finkles; Percy Shepard; Bobbie Joe Harrison; Joey Hunt; John L. Evans; Quentin Odom; Floyd Sharp; Emma Jones; Rev. James Clark; Judy Ledford; Sandra Odom; Gail Johnson & mom; Nancy Hughes; Joe Townsend; Thelma Keyes; Verbie Lyles; JoAnn Graffenread; and all their caregivers.

We also pray for comfort and peace for the families in bereavement: Coleman; Bell; Taylor; and Hillie.

“Don’t fear, because I am with you; don’t be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will surely help you; I will hold you with my righteous strong hand.” Isaiah 41:10