In a conversation with a young mother last week, while listening to the news about the trial and verdict of former officer Chauvin; I learned that a lot of our young people don’t even know about the events leading up to that day. I don’t know how I felt about that, because there are a lot of young mothers with sons and they are not concerned about things outside of their circle. But I fear that if those things invade their circle, what their reactions will be. I remember hearing a saying, “Ignorance is bliss!” I don’t buy into that, I believe that “knowledge is power!” Knowledge is the fact or condition of being aware of something, or having information, or of being learned. This leads me to the Bible: Hosea 4:6 AMP- My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge (of My law, where I reveal My will)

Becoming spiritually mature involves drawing near to God everyday. Here is a prayer to help focus on that pathway this week: Lord, thank You for showing me the paths that lead to life. I am so grateful that I can experience enjoying Your presence forever! Help me to live in a manner that is worthy of the calling to which You have called me by spending time in Your Word. I never want to forget that having access to scripture is a gift. So please make me eager to read Your words. Reveal Your Will to me as I spend time in Your presence. Teach me Your word, which is truth. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

We are in sincere prayer for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere and their caregivers:

Mae & Robert Kimble; Pastor Allan Henderson; Pastor Larry Weathers (came Home); Joe Townsend; Catherine Shepard; Camelia Kincaid; Nancy Hughes; Rudi Burks; Innette Bradford; Charlene Burks; Mary Bobbitt; Elaine Thomas; Emma Jones; Judy Ledford; Stephanie Holifield; Nelson Stone-King; Gail Johnson; Joey Hunt; Sandra Odom; Cathia Coleman; Bobby Joe Harrison; Rev. James Clark; John L. Evans.

Our prayer of comfort and peace for the Mitchell; Reed; Lindsey; and Jackson families during their time of bereavement.

Be strong and courageous. You have a whole village of encouragers lifting you up and standing with you in our hearts!