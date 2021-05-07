Happy Mother’s Day

Good Morning/Evening!

Today we all are going through so many changes in our lives until we never seem to know which way to turn. Some say it is from the quarantine but I don’t see that being the entire problem. Evil is ever-present on every side, and it will take the love and faith in Jesus to get us through. There needs to be a washing away of selfishness and grudge holding from our lives. This is a new month and it holds new expectations and opportunities, don’t let them catch you being mean and inconsiderate. Help when you can, share when possible, smile and light up someone’s day. When you think you have nothing to give, or that nobody will accept anything from you, rise above those doubts and do the Lord’s will. We are our brother’s /sisters keepers. We are to hold fast to the profession of our faith and be the ears, eyes, hands, and feet of Christ here on earth. Don’t be a “user”, but allow God to use you in whatever capacity He sees!

We are in prayer for the sick and shut-ins both near and far. Our prayer request names: Rev. A. Henderson; Catherine Shepard; Nancy Hughes; Joey Hunt; Antron Finklea; Joe Townsend; Rudi Burks; Elaine Thomas; Sandra Odom; Carol Ann Patrick; Rev. L. Weathers; Robert & Mae Kimble; Nelson Stoneking; Innette Bradford; Gail Johnson; Bobby Joe Harrison; Charlene Burks; Emma Jones; Camelia Kincaid; Percy Shepard; Verbie Lyles; Rev. W. Griffin and all their caregivers.

We send up prayers of comfort and peace for these grieving familes: Bland/Thigpen; Lyles; Arrington; Jackson; Battle; and Harper/Banks family.

For you all, I hold out the hope that soon your days will be just a bit better, your sorrow a little lighter, your tears healing, your friends strengthening and your memories filled more with the good times and less with unhappiness of your grief.

You may not be in a place emotionally to recognize the love and care coming your way, but I pray when things calm down you will know that some of us where sharing in the heaviness of your sorrow and loving you!

Mother's Day is on Sunday and it brings sadness to the hearts of us whose mom is no longer here; but I rejoice in the fact that I had Mama for the time I did and think of the things she taught me that keeps her memory alive and vivid in my heart. Cherish your Mom on her set aside day of celebration; love on her and make her laugh, if you can’'t be with her, pick up the phone and call; the sound of your voice will brighten her day even more.

Now to all the Mothers by birth or not.......HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!