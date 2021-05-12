Hope you had a nice weekend

Good Morning/Evening!

Sunday was Mother’s Day and I hope it was celebrated in the fashion of Love! As women we always care for the family by navigating busy schedules, cleaning, cooking and making sure things run as smoothly as possible. We even mentor others and lead with compassion, we keep showing up even when life gets hard for us! We are givers by Godly design. And it doesn’t matter whether motherhood came to you by birth or in another one of Gods ways. Ladies you are fearfully and wonderfully made and you deserve all the showering of love, gifts, dinners and pampering you received on Sunday and any other day! Hope you had a really nice weekend!

Our prayers are yet flowing for all the sick and shut-ins near and far. Our names: Rev. A. Henderson, Catherine Shepard, Camelia Kincaid, Percy Shepard, Joe Townsend, Gracie Evans, Rudi Burks, James “Monk” King, Emma Jones, Nancy Hughes, Elaine Thomas, Carol Ann Patrick, Janie Reed-Townsend, Rev. L. Weathers, and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Battle, Lyles, Bland, Williams, Ruffin families in their season of grief. And other families going through the same.

“For You cause my lamp to be lighted and to shine; the Lord my God illumines my darkness.” Psalm 18:28.