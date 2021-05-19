Faith Over Fear

Good morning/Evening!

“For each ‘today’ we are given, and for the inevitable ‘tomorrow’ that will come, we don’t have to be afraid. Jesus Christ is with all who trust Him and He will have the last word.”

All last year we heard teaching, preaching and practicing. “Faith Over Fear!”

Well just last week I got the impression that a lot of us didn’t grasp the meaning of that phrase; because as soon as the words “shortage” and “gas” were mentioned in the news, there was a rush on gas stations. And then there was a shortage in some areas but not from the hack!! Stop and look at where God has brought us to and what He has sustained us through. He is still the same God in 2021 of May as He was in 2020 all those months ago.

This is graduation month and we have young men and women who are embarking on a new journey of their lives, by way of high school, college, or other vocations. We are very proud of you all and congratulate you on your accomplishments. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Wherever your dreams lead, go with all your heart and obedience to God.”

Our prayers go up for all sick and shut-ins:

Rudi Burks; Rev. A. Henderson; Catherine Shepard; Camelia Kincaid; Nancy Hughes; Gail Johnson; Cynthia Johnson; Innette Bradford; Sandra Odom; Joe Townsend; Joey Hunt; Emma Jones; Carol Ann Patrick; Janie Reed Townsend; Bobby Joe Harrison; Rev. L Weathers; Rev. James Clark; John L. Evans and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Ruffin; Williams; Ward-Patrick; and Hunter families during their time of grief.

Our Father is able and willing to carry our burdens, just call upon Him!