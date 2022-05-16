Thank You God!

Good Morning /Evening!

“The greatest among you will be your servant.” Matthew 23:11

Jesus shows us the ultimate example of humility. God’s Word tells us, “In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus: Who, being in the very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to His own advantage; rather, He made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant.” (Philippians 2:5-7). Jesus chose to bend at the cross in love so that through His death He might lift any who receive Him into the joy of His presence. We imitate Jesus’ humility when we seek to serve our Heavenly Father by serving others. I know it may feel at times like you give, and give and get no appreciation, but our reasons for giving of ourselves should be freely with no expectations except to please God. And you know what. I bet God feels the same way about some of us when He keeps blessing us and we take the credit for it without saying “Thank You God!”

We are in prayer for: Catherine Shepard; Camelia Kincaid; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Billy Nichols; Ashley Mitchell; John L. Evans; Mae Derricks; May Hunt; Larry Brantley; Helen Adkins; Devon “DJ” King; Marlene Patrick; Pearl King; Annie Eva Lee; Joey Hunt; Thelma Keyes; Sandra Odom; Verbena Lyles; Otis Calhoun; and all sick and shut-ins near and far, and their caregivers.

Prayers for comfort and peace for the Parrott/Stewart; Shepard/ Harris; Robinson; Gatewood/Evans families, and other grieving families all over.

Despite the burden of circumstances and darkness of sorrow, God will sustain us. He will lead us gently through our times of trouble. Trust Him with all your fears and the “what ifs.” He is the answer!!

This is graduation month, and I Congratulate all of our College and High School graduates. Great opportunities and success await you!