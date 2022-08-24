‘Grace will lead me home’

Good Morning/Evening!

The Lord is my shepherd and I shall not want.

We recite this psalm so often for many reasons. But do we stop to really consider what it means to us, individually. To me it assures me that if my wants line up with my needs that God will provide.

Through my years of spiritual growth I have wanted things that were not always good for me, and in order to teach me, He gave it to me but I soon found out, it was not useful for my purpose. So now I pray about my desires and wait for a response from my Father. He doesn’t want us to suffer or go lacking, but because of sin and evil in the world it happens, but thanks be to God, He is always there to walk with us. Please don’t ever think you are forgotten by God because of the hard times or delays in life. Delays are not denials, sometimes it means “not yet!”

We are in intercessory prayer for all the sick and shut-ins near and far.

Our prayer request names: Catherine Shepard, Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Trena Coleman; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Bobby R. Nichols; Mittie Evans; Dorothy Tullos; Wayne Evans; Bill Bradford; Burnestine Spivey; Bobby Joe Harrison; Dessie Evans; Thelma Keyes; Mae Derricks; Sammie Lee Patrick; Verbie Lyles; Rev. James Clark; Joann Graffenread; Francine Nicks, and all their caregivers.

Prayers for all the grieving families from death and the not knowing.

Moore; Temple; Holifield; and to my Indiana family, Ryder and Mt. Hermon M.B.Church.

“Through many dangers, toils and snares, I have already come: ‘Tis grace that brought me safe thus far. And grace will lead me home.”

Have a wonderful loving and forgiving week!