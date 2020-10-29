Keeping Balanced

Good Morning/Evening!

Do you ever wake up or be sitting quietly at night and think of things you can’t get done except in your mind? I do, and in listening while reading scriptures, I realize that I am allowing Satan to keep me unbalanced in things. We can get out of balance in so many ways; from not sleeping, to sleeping too much; from not cleaning our homes, to trying to keep it so clean that nobody can move in it; and yes from eating to little, to eating to much! Satan doesn’t care if we don’t do enough of something, or too much of another, as long as he can find a way to keep us unbalanced and on a road to destruction.

We have to take time to examine ourselves prayerfully; ask God to show us how to remain balanced in our day to day responsibilities, to what or who He has entrusted us with. We can’t keep doing things when we feel like it, but do it even when we don’t feel like it. Our feelings will sometimes mislead us. Hebrews 2:1 says, “Since all this is true, we ought to pay much closer attention than ever to the truths that we have heard, lest in any way we drift past (them) and slip away.”

Get refreshed spiritually and emotionally as often as you can; from worship services, Sunday School, Bible Study, and music; spend some alone time with God and refill your heart with an awareness of His presence, and there you will find your balance!

Our Prayer request names: Rev. Allan Henderson, Catherine Shepard, Joe Townsend, Charles Bradford, Rob Bobbitt, Donald Haralson, Gail Johnson, Robert Kimble, Gracie Williams, Nancy Hughes, John L. Evans, Dessie Evans, Mary Shepard, Douglas Barber, Elaine Thomas, Cayceonna Williams, Glenda Franklin-Hodges, Fred Hughes, Bobby Joe Harrison, and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Hawkins; Hayes-Patrick; Dukes; Magee: Wilson-Lewis; Williams (Winky); and Gorden families during their sorrow.

Everyone please exercise your right to vote on November 3 or before by absentee vote!!! Do it prayerfully, safely, and with respect of each other.