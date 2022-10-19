Show your love

Good Morning/Evening!

This is the day (Monday) that our God has made specifically for each of us with great possibilities of greatness. Don’t let it pass you by while being stuck in hindrances of yesterday, let it go and give praise for seeing today.

I give thanks for every breath given and especially for my support system God has provided for my well-being and continued healing. My family is awesome and I love them with all my heart. Show your love today and you will not have to say “I should have,” or feel like you didn’t do enough. Tomorrow is always fleeting, stop chasing it and live for today!

Our prayers are continued for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere and Elaine Hughes; Catherine Shepard; Joey Hunt; May Hunt; Mae Derricks; Thelma Keyes; Jimmy Butler; Lorene Jones; Dessie Evans; Helen Love; Rev. James Clark; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. Allen Henderson; Mary Lois Clark; Mosie Wash; and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the Jones and Lake High School family.

We lift up our youth today and ask that God pricks their hearts and minds to be more compassionate of others and each other.

New Beginnings Church family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all the friends and families that came out on Sunday to fellowship with us. We love you and hope to continue the line of communication.

Have a great week in the name of Jesus!