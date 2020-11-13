True Friendship

Good Morning/Evening!

“To speak truth faithfully is a healing stream.”

In uncertain times, continuing to rejoice in the Lord is not easy, but necessary. When we are struggling through unemployment, or facing housing issues, or the strain of a relationship, it can really be hard to find joy. The Bible tells us not to be anxious, but to bring our prayers and requests with thanksgiving to God. When we start our rejoicing with an attitude of thankfulness, we will be reminded of God’s goodness.

God has blessed us this far in our lives; He has always been faithful, both in meeting our needs and in encouraging our steps. That’s what true friendship means. Jesus calls us “Friend” because He shares with us all that His Father has shared with Him. He is our “Love Connection” to the main power source God!

When we find ourselves drawn to Him in thanksgiving, we also find the confidence for our next step in facing the days ahead of us. If you find the time, read Philippians 4:4-7, and find the understanding through seeing and hearing the words speak to your heart.

Congratulations to the Scott Central Rebel Football team on advancing to Round 2 of the Playoffs wit a win of 44-0 over St. Patrick on Friday night; they will be playing Bogue Chitto on Friday night November 13th at Scott Central.

Our prayer names request: Pastor Allen Henderson, Catherine Shepard, Mary Denson, Herman Verse, Joe Townsend, John L. Evans, Nancy Hughes, Robert Kimble, Gail Johnson, Gracie Williams, Willie Parrott, Betty Flowers, Ruthie Finklea, JoAnn Graffenread, Bobby Joe Harrison, Fred Hughes, Sandra Odom, Cayceonna Williams, Jessie L. Gatewood, Verbie Lyles, and all their caregivers.

Prayers of comfort and peace for the families going through the healing process of the loss of a loved one: Foster-Robinson; Thompson; Patrick; and Lofton families.

Share sincere love and encouragement to any of them you may see.

Two things to remember in life: “Take care of your thoughts when you are alone,” and “Take care of your words when you are with people.”

Happy Birthday to my Sister-in-law this week, Mother Dessie Ree Evans!!