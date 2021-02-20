Give something away every day

Good Morning/Evening!

Yes, the Lord will give what is good, and our land will yield its increase. Righteousness shall go before Him and shall make His footsteps a way in which to walk. (Psalm 85:12-13)

God is the ultimate Giver. He expects nothing less than for us to follow His example. Challenge yourself to give away something every day of your life. You may say, if I do that I won’t have anything left for myself; but you have so much to give that you may not be aware of. First, you can become a living sacrifice to the Lord, by being the eyes, hands and feet here on earth for His service.

The Lord will not ask you to give anything He will not replace. Ask Him to show you what He wants you to give away. God gives us bread to eat and seed to sow. Some things that God sends our way are given as seed to sow into the lives of others; if we do this, soon we will receive so much that there will not be room for it all. We should not try to store stuff up for later, but share it (pay it forward), or we could find it like the “Manna” in the Bible, of no use to us because of disobedience. Read Exodus 16

Our prayers are continued for all the sick and shut-ins everywhere and their caregivers, whether it’s family members or healthcare staff.

Prayer request names: Catherine Shepard, Rev. A. Henderson, Rev. Larry Weathers, Calvin Patrick, Joe Townsend, Quintin Odom, Dorothy Tullos, Betty Butler, Percy Shepard, John L. Evans, Nancy Derricks, Thomas Holmes, Nancy Hughes, JoAnn Graffenread, LaKendra “Rudi” Burks, Erica Epting, Floyd Sharp, Erica Triplett, Sandra Odom, Joey Hunt, Bobby Joe Harrison, Verbie Lyles, Sally Gray, and others that need Your touch Lord.

Sending prayers of comfort and peace to families in sorrow: Lyles; Donald-Ickom; Graham-Cross; and Patrick families.

Don’t start your days with the broken pieces of yesterday. Everyday is a fresh start. Each day is a new beginning. Every morning you wake up is the first day of the rest of your life.

Take full advantage of the new God given mercies awaiting you today!