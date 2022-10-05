With the exception of the Lake Hornets claiming a Homecoming victory over Kemper County, last week was a rough one for high school football in Scott County.

First up, in Lake the Hornets stung the Wildcats 42-12 moving to 1-0 in district play. Up next the Hornets travel to neighboring Newton to take on a Tiger team coming off a 34-14 win over Nanih Waiya and also 1-0 in district play.

The Forest Bearcats were shut out last week by the Clarkdale Bulldogs 49-0 and drop to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in district play. The Bearcats hope to turn things around this week when they host Southeast Lauderdale for Homecoming on Thursday night due to Friday being a fall break in the district. The Tigers are 0-6 on the season having been shut out by Union last week 35-0.

The Morton Panthers lost 42-7 last week to Enterprise and look to pick up a win Friday night when they host the undefeated Clarkdale Bulldogs. The Panthers are now 3-3 overall and 0-1 in district play.

The Sebastopol Bobcats traveled to Vardaman last week where they lost 27-6 dropping them to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in district play. The Cats take on Noxapater for Homecoming this week. The Tiger team is 2-4 overall having lost 42-8 last week against Hamilton.

And defending 2-A State Champs, the Scott Central Rebels, dropped their second game of the season falling 18-8 at Mendenhall last week. The Rebels now 4-2 overall open district play this week when they travel ot Pelahatchie. The Chiefs are 0-6 overall having been shut out by Velma Jackson 57-0 last week.

All games return to a regular 7:00 kick-off this week.