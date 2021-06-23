Velma Valelis Crosby, 87, of Lake, MS went to be with her Lord on June 14, 2021. She was born on May 6, 1934 to Alma Cass and Martin Nelson in Newton, County, MS. Visitation was on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 11:50 AM with services following at 12:00 PM all at Hazel Baptist Church. Bro. Randall Creel, Bro. Dale Henderson and Bro. Sam Taylor officiated. Burial was at Hazel Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services of Lake.

Valelis lived most of her life in Lake, MS. She was a longtime Sunday School Teacher at Hazel Baptist Church where she was a very faithful member. She loved working in her yard and shopping. She especially loved her Lord and her family and always had a positive attitude and a smile on her face.

Valelis is preceded in death by husband Jack Crosby; her parents Rev. Martin and Alma Nelson; one brother, Durwood Nelson; two sisters, Irma Davis and Beatrice Nelson. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Johnson (Ted) of Lake, MS, Patricia Gaines (Jimmy) of Decatur, MS; two brothers, Bernard Nelson of Bridgeport, TX, Edward Nelson of Newton MS; six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, one great-grand child and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Brian Johnson, Jason Gaines, Casey Johnson, Michael Johnson, Chris Alford and Jesse Alford. Honorary Pallbearers were Braden Johnson, Dawson Burch, Carter Banks Johnson, Corey Gaines and Conner Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, make memorials to Gideon’s International.

We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our memory wall on www.folfuneralservices.com.