Dickie Scruggs and Zach Scruggs know all about second chances.

Fifteen years ago, the father/son duo would probably have been the last two men leading the charge to help Mississippians pass their high school equivalency exams and get a college education.

But when the two were imprisoned - Dickie Scruggs on judicial bribery and Zach Scruggs on failing to report the conspiracy - just over a decade ago, their lives changed.

At the time of their indictments Dickie and Zach Scruggs were two of most powerful lawyers in the country, successfully litigating cases ranging from big tobacco, asbestos and clients from Hurricane Katrina.

The two were guests of the Indianola Rotary Club recently, and with Zach doing most of the talking about their nonprofit, 2nd Chance MS, they detailed many of the initiatives of the organization that affect Sunflower County and other areas of the state.

2nd Chance MS helps to fund the Sunflower County Consolidated School District's Early Learning Collaborative, and the organization is heavily involved with Mississippi Delta Community College's adult education programs.

After the Rotary meeting, the two were kind enough to chat with The Enterprise-Tocsin for a few minutes about their time in prison, their introduction to adult education and how this continues to transform their lives today.

Zach Scruggs spent about six months in prison, but Dickie Scruggs was in for six years.

While incarcerated, the two began tutoring inmates and found fulfillment in seeing them pass their high school equivalency exams.

Disbarred, both pondered their futures upon release from prison.

They decided to devote their time and resources to improving adult education in Mississippi, and 2nd Chance MS was born.

The video above features some highlights from our conversation with Dickie and Zach Scruggs.