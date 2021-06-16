Virginia Iola Gordon, 94, passed away on June 7, 2021. Visitation was Friday June 11, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM with services following at 11:00 AM all taking place at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Morton, MS.

On Monday, November 1, 1926 Sarah “Sadie” Champion Merchant gave birth to her first child and only daughter, Virginia Iola. Her father Floyd Merchant shared in the joyful birth. Virginia was born in Scott County where she lived for the most of her life. Thus begins the spring season of her life.

When Virginia was three years old, she welcomed baby brother, George Darwin. Another year passed before her youngest brother and last sibling, Charles Wayne arrived.

Virginia known by Ginny to many, attended Forkville High School where she enjoyed playng basketball before graduating in 1945. After graduation she attended East Central Junior College for one year before going to Jackson Commercial College in 1952. She later worked with the telephone company as a switchboard operator, as the spring season of her life was ending.

To usher in her summer season of living, she married Keith Floyd Gordon of the Branch Community. Keith and Virginia were blessed with four children; Sharron Kay Bravn of Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX, Ronald Floyd Gordon of Morton, MS, Anna Ramona Hooper of Morris Chapel, TN and Mary Lou Hosey of Morton, MS. Virginia’s summer season years kept her busy as she worked at Talon and Sunbeam. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she was an active member until she was no longer able to attend.

Virginia was an expert seamstress, having learned the skill from her mother and Aunt Maggie Lee Rushing. She worked every summer with her husband as they gardened and canned their harvest together. Ginny was one of the finest country cooks there was in Scott County. She spent many hours preparing meals for the sick and shut-in.

Shadows grow longer in autumn years and Virginia’s shadows brought retirement from Hudspeth, where she worked as a seamstress. After retiring she was a member of Forkville Homemakers Club, where she received many blue ribbons for her sewing, crocheting, and canning projects.

Virginia was known to her beloved grandchildren as Nanny. She loved each one and always beamed with sunshine as she spoke about them. They returned her love by always having a hug and kiss for their “Nanny-Goat”.

Winter comes, not to find Virginia with idle hands, as she continued to garden, can, sew, crochet, embroidery and quilt. She was still quilting when Jesus called her home to rest from her earthly labor.

Her legacy leaves her husband of 67 years Keith Floyd Gordon; Sharron Kay Bravn, Ronald Gordon (Lana), Ramona Hooper (Buford) and Mary Lou Hosey; eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; one brother-in-law; three sister-in-law’s; many nieces, nephews and caregiver and family friend, Diean Davis Henry. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Sadie Merchant, Brothers George and Charles Merchant, Son-in-law, Jeff Hosey; grandson, Jeffery Keith Hosey; one nephew, two sister-in-law’s and two brother-in-law’s.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the Sta-Home staff, who through the winter season of Virginia’s life extended such quality care and service above and beyond your call of duty. To Diean, our friend and care giver, words are inadequate to express our appreciation and love for you. Your labor of love in caring for my wife and our mother can never be repaid.