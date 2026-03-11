As a long time Mississippian and a business owner who’s seen firsthand how a strong community lifts us all, I know one truth: investing in our youngest kids is investing in our shared future. Mississippi’s economy doesn’t just grow on its own—it thrives when we build up both today’s workforce and tomorrow’s.

That’s where high-quality early childhood education comes in. It’s not just a feel-good initiative—it’s smart business. Research shows that when we invest early, we’re setting kids up for lifelong success—better learning, better jobs, and a more vibrant Mississippi for us all. Programs like our state’s Early Learning Collaboratives (ELCs) do exactly that. These partnerships—bringing together school districts, Head Starts, and childcare providers—are ensuring our four-year-olds get the best start possible.

These ELCs aren’t just any programs—they’re top-notch, held to the highest quality standards. They’re measured on how much kids grow, no matter where they start. And here’s the kicker—it’s a win-win for individuals and corporations, too. When you donate to an ELC, you can get a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit—up to $1 million. That’s right—supporting Mississippi’s kids doesn’t have to cost you a dime. It’s a smart investment in the workforce we all depend on.

Want to know how to pitch in? Contact Tonya Ware at ReadyNation (TWare@ReadyNation.org) or Elizabeth Stone at the Department of Education (estone@mdek12.org).

Together, we’ll keep building the Mississippi we believe in.

Jeff Good is president of the Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group.