Mitchell, Boles to wed April 27

Brian and Stacey Mitchell of Forest announce the engagement of their daughter, Katelyn Natalie Mitchell to Easton Andrew Boles, son of Andy and Laurie Boles also of Forest.

Grandparents of the bride are David and Sue Mitchell of Calhoun City, MS, and Rodney and Julie Russell of Forest, MS. Katelyn is a 2016 graduate of Pensacola Christian Academy and a 2018 graduate of East Central Community College. Katelyn is pursuing a career in Paramedics.

Grandparents of the groom are Becky Boles and the late Charles Boles of Magee, the late Bruce Grissom, and Jimmy and Patty Wigley of Petal. Easton is a 2016 graduate of Lighthouse Christian Academy and a 2018 graduate of East Central Community College. Easton is employed with M&M Flooring in Magee, MS.

The couple is planning a family wedding ceremony on April 27th, 2019, with a reception to follow in Forest, MS. Following the wedding, Easton and Katie will be residing in Magee, MS.