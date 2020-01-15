Pittman McCurdy to wed

Wed, 01/15/2020 - 3:11pm

Chris and Chris Pittman are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Adrienne Pittman, to Zach McCurdy. Zach is the son of Ronnie and Amy McCurdy.

Adrienne is a 2016 graduate of East Rankin Academy and 2019 graduate of the Veterinary Technology Program at Hinds Community College. She is currently employed at Northeast Animal Hospital in Ridgeland, MS.

Zach is a 2015 graduate of East Rankin Academy and 2018 graduate of the Emergency Medical Sciences Technology Program at Itawamba Community College. He is currently employed with Patient Care EMS as an Emergency Medical Technician.

The couple will exchange vows on June 27, 2020, at the Rosegate Venue in Florence, MS. They will reside in Lena, MS, after a honeymoon to Costa Rica.

