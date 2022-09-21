Wow! What a jerk (Not the actual words I uttered, they are not printable in a community newspaper.) I said when my wife played the news clip for me of Governor Tate Reeves in Hattiesburg on Friday. “Is this real,” she asked.
“It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Reeves said, to laughs, speaking to a crowd at a ribbon cutting. “I got to take off my emergency management director hat and leave it in the car, and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car,” he added with a smirk.
Really?
This is the governor of the state of Mississippi? All of Mississippi? Jackson, Mississippi too?
Apparently he is not too fond of his own digs at 300 E. Capitol St, Jackson, MS, 39201, the address of the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, if everyday is a good day to be out of town. Perhaps he should move out of town.
Sure Jackson has its problems. Crime, almost nightly shootings and/or killings, and most recently the water crisis that left most of the city’s residents without even the ability to flush a toilet, much less drink water from the faucet.
But for him to belittle those people. Citizens of the state of Mississippi. Citizens in our state capital. OUR state capital, yes it is all of ours, is simply wrong.
He should be working harder to help fix Jackson’s problems, to boost Jackson’s morale. Not tearing it down. No, not tearing it down.
Just look at some of what Jackson has to offer off the top of my head, in a matter of minutes, and in no particular order.
1. The Mississippi Museum of Art
2. The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum
3. The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science
4. The Two Mississippi Museums (Civil Rights and History)
5. The Mississippi Children’s Museum
6. The Old Capital Museum
7. Eudora Welty House
8. Mississippi State Capitol
9. Mississippi Supreme Court Building
10. Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center
11. Medgar Evers Museum
12. Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
13. Fairview Inn
14. Old Capital Inn
15. The Mississippi State Fair.
16. The Mississippi State Coliseum
17. The Dixie National Rodeo
18. Bravo Italian Restaurant
19. Brent’s Drugs
20. Broad Street Baking Company
21. Hal & Mal’s
22. Keifers
23. Sal and Mookies
24. Crechale’s
25. Char
26. EDO Japanese Cuisine
27. University Medical Center
28. Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital
29. St. Dominic Hospital
30. Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
31. Mississippi Farmer’s Market
32. Mississippi Trade Mart
33. New Stage Theater
34. Opera Mississippi
35. Thalia Mara Hall
36. Ballet Mississippi
37. USA International Ballet Competition
38. Mississippi Symphony Orchestra
39. And even the Jackson Zoo.
40. 41. 42...you fill in the blanks and remember that numbers are infinite.
Jackson has a lot to offer and we should all be hoping, and praying, for her success. Even the governor. Especially the governor.
If he does not feel that way then perhaps we should move him out of 300 E. Capitol St, Jackson, MS, 39201. If he doesn’t like it there, we should accommodate him and move him out. We the voters should move him out.
Come on all you folks waiting in the wings, go ahead and throw your hats in the ring. I’d vote for just about anyone other than Tate Reeves right now. Join me, won’t you?
What a jerk!