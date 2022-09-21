Wow! What a jerk (Not the actual words I uttered, they are not printable in a community newspaper.) I said when my wife played the news clip for me of Governor Tate Reeves in Hattiesburg on Friday. “Is this real,” she asked.

“It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Reeves said, to laughs, speaking to a crowd at a ribbon cutting. “I got to take off my emergency management director hat and leave it in the car, and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car,” he added with a smirk.

Really?

This is the governor of the state of Mississippi? All of Mississippi? Jackson, Mississippi too?

Apparently he is not too fond of his own digs at 300 E. Capitol St, Jackson, MS, 39201, the address of the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion, if everyday is a good day to be out of town. Perhaps he should move out of town.

Sure Jackson has its problems. Crime, almost nightly shootings and/or killings, and most recently the water crisis that left most of the city’s residents without even the ability to flush a toilet, much less drink water from the faucet.

But for him to belittle those people. Citizens of the state of Mississippi. Citizens in our state capital. OUR state capital, yes it is all of ours, is simply wrong.

He should be working harder to help fix Jackson’s problems, to boost Jackson’s morale. Not tearing it down. No, not tearing it down.

Just look at some of what Jackson has to offer off the top of my head, in a matter of minutes, and in no particular order.

1. The Mississippi Museum of Art

2. The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum

3. The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

4. The Two Mississippi Museums (Civil Rights and History)

5. The Mississippi Children’s Museum

6. The Old Capital Museum

7. Eudora Welty House

8. Mississippi State Capitol

9. Mississippi Supreme Court Building

10. Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center

11. Medgar Evers Museum

12. Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

13. Fairview Inn

14. Old Capital Inn

15. The Mississippi State Fair.

16. The Mississippi State Coliseum

17. The Dixie National Rodeo

18. Bravo Italian Restaurant

19. Brent’s Drugs

20. Broad Street Baking Company

21. Hal & Mal’s

22. Keifers

23. Sal and Mookies

24. Crechale’s

25. Char

26. EDO Japanese Cuisine

27. University Medical Center

28. Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital

29. St. Dominic Hospital

30. Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

31. Mississippi Farmer’s Market

32. Mississippi Trade Mart

33. New Stage Theater

34. Opera Mississippi

35. Thalia Mara Hall

36. Ballet Mississippi

37. USA International Ballet Competition

38. Mississippi Symphony Orchestra

39. And even the Jackson Zoo.

40. 41. 42...you fill in the blanks and remember that numbers are infinite.

Jackson has a lot to offer and we should all be hoping, and praying, for her success. Even the governor. Especially the governor.

If he does not feel that way then perhaps we should move him out of 300 E. Capitol St, Jackson, MS, 39201. If he doesn’t like it there, we should accommodate him and move him out. We the voters should move him out.

Come on all you folks waiting in the wings, go ahead and throw your hats in the ring. I’d vote for just about anyone other than Tate Reeves right now. Join me, won’t you?

What a jerk!