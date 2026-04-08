Wilbur Franklin Massey, Brandon, MS, also affectionately known to friends and family as TUF, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2026. He was born April 28, 1939, in Scott County, Mississippi. He was the second son of four of the late, Wilbur Ad Massey and Ruby Burns Massey. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Wilbur and Ruby, his brothers, Billy Van Massey and Malcom E. Massey, and his baby son, Mark Allen Massey.

Mr. Massey reported for Armed Forces August 1961, where he served on Active Duty in the United States Air Force from that time until December 1962. He then actively served in the Air Force National Guard Reserves for a period of six years before receiving his honorable discharge.

TUF was employed by MDOT in Newton, MS, while attending school at East Central Junior College-Decatur, MS in the late 1950’s – early 1960’s; thereafter, he enrolled at Mississippi Sate University in Starkville, MS; earning his Civil Engineering Degree and graduating from MSU. At this time, he transferred with MDOT in 1963, to the Bridge Division, Wolfolk Building in Jackson, MS, where he was employed until retirement in 1999, as Chief Bridge Engineer. He served and was a member of several organizations, both in the Engineering Field and Mississippi Department of Transportation and Land Surveyors-Bridge Division. He was an active member of the State of Mississippi Board for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors. He received The Prize Bridge Award in 1980 for his bridge design of the Mississippi Highway 25 bridge over the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, as well as other numerous awards over his life span with the MDOT for over 36 years.

He went on to work with Neil Schaffer Engineers in Jackson, MS, where he remained until he retired to his home at the Ross Barnett Reservoir with his wife, Sandra.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Faulkenberry Massey of Brandon, MS; his son, Thomas Franklin Massey of Madison, AL; his daughter, Kathrine Massey (Craig) Beuning of Brandon, MS; five grandsons, Eli Massey, Abraham Massey, Levi Massey, Micah Massey of Madison, AL, and Seth Allan Beuning of Brandon, MS; two great grandchildren, Wylder Stone Massey and Hazel Viviana Massey. His only remaining brother, Bob M. (Nina) Massey of Savannah, GA; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Malcom (Wanda) Massey of Dumas, AR. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great-great nephews, and cousins.

He was a member of Pinelake Church, Reservoir Campus.

Visitation was 9 am – 10:45 am, Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Graveside services followed approximately 12:00 pm at Antioch-Steele Cemetery, 6931 Hwy 21, Forest, MS 39074.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Castlewoods Place-Memory Care Unit, Brandon, MS; Traditions Health Hospice and Palliative Care; or the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to thank Castlewoods Place-Memory Care Unit and Traditions Health Hospice Palliative Care for their excellent comfort, care, and kindness for OUR LOVED ONE.

John 3:16