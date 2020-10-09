Five days — at this writing — into the final quarter of this crazy year, 2020, and the president was in the hospital with the virus that he once claimed didn’t exist, a whole array of his inner circle has also tested positive for the COVID-19, and there was yet another hurricane headed this way. It’s times like these that I kind of wish time “would” speed up.

Surely now that the coronavirus has infiltrated the most secure of secure places, the Oval Office, the naysayers and fake newsers will take heed and once and for all admit this is worse than just a flu. For seven-plus months now healthcare professionals have been warning of the severity of COVID-19 and the ease of transmission of the virus. Now we see that they were right!

Within the past week here in Mississippi we surpassed the 100,000 mark of positive cases and now over 3,000 of those people are buried in their graves. None of that is fake news whether you are a Republican or Democrat. It is just not fake!

My wife and I, like everyone else in this country — this world — are sick and tired of masks, and hand washing, and hand sanitizing, but there is really nothing we can do about that. Honestly, we pretty much agree that this really is the new normal and we really may be doing these things for years to come.

With that in mind, last week when Governor Tate Reeves allowed the statewide mask mandate to expire, it didn’t expire at our office. The sign is still on the door, and we still expect folks to abide by our wishes when coming in to do business. The governor did say he encourages us to continue wearing masks and social distancing and we’ll be doing that.

As for the president, on Monday he tweeted “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” I agree with the don’t let it dominate your life, but I’m still going to be a little bit afraid of it. This disease treats everyone differently. Heck, I could even be immune to it, but I’m still not going to get up in a shoulder to shoulder situation and have no facial protection at all. I’m probably not going to get up into a shoulder to shoulder situation period.

The president obviously doesn’t feel the same way and that’s his right not to do so. He did kind of remind me of the fable The Emperor’s New Clothes when he got dressed up and out of the hospital bed on Sunday for his “I’m doing great, thanks for coming to see me” parade. In my opinion that was a bit much, but we all sometimes have differing opinions.

As a reminder in The Emperor’s New Clothes, the townspeople are afraid of admitting that they see no clothes on the emperor because they don’t want to seem unworthy of their positions or be thought of as a fool. The vain emperor refuses to admit he couldn’t see anything either and makes a fool of himself marching through the streets in his underwear.

I know, I know, we don’t all agree.

And then to cap off this unprecedented week in this unprecedented year, Hurricane Delta is setting sites on New Orleans, and Mississippi, and perhaps even Fort Morgan, Alabama which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sally last month. When Sally blew through she wiped the beach house we had vacationed in every summer for years — including, this past July and August — off the face of the earth. It is completely gone except for the pilings and the steps up to where the house used to be.

Researching it on Monday, I found that we’re on track to having a more active hurricane season this year than we did in the year of Katrina — 2005. With that in mind, one might ask, what’s next?

Well, although I’m done when it comes to making predictions, I will go on record here saying that the way things have been going, Halloween ought to be a doozy in a couple more weeks!