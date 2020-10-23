Volunteers head to Louisiana

The SC Rebels came from behind to win again this past Friday during their matchup with Union. At one point the Rebels were down 27 to 6, but fought back to win the game 38-33. The Rebels will not play this week, but will travel across county to Lake on Thursday, October 29th, for their last regular season game.

Congratulations to Senior, Jalen Wells, on being selected to play in the Mississippi All Star Football game. Congratulations also to former SC Rebels Navonteque Strong, Hydee Barlow, and Carson Williams for receiving scholarship offers from Coach Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers.

The 2019-20 Yearbooks have arrived and are on sale in the high school office! The cost is only $35. Don't miss your chance to get your copy before they are all gone.

Harperville Baptist has rescheduled their Samaritan’s Purse mission trip to take place this upcoming Saturday, October 24th. Volunteers will travel to Southwest Louisiana to help with folks in that area who were hit by two hurricanes in just a few weeks time. Hurricane Laura made landfall Aug. 27 pummeling coastal areas with heavy rains and destructive winds. Again on October 9, Hurricane Delta crashed ashore in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm with sustained winds close to 100 mph, causing damage to already devastated areas. Volunteers will assist homeowners affected by recent hurricanes and will help in Jesus’ name with mud outs, roof tarping, debris cleanup, and chainsaw work. If you are interested in serving and are at least 14 years old, go to https://www.-spvolunteer.org/ and register for “Jennings Louisiana”.

Recent guests of Irene Martin were Larry and Phyllis Cox and Cathy Larsen, Brandon.

Special prayer request for a little girl Marlee Savell, the daughter of Brandi (Hopper) and Cody Savell. She has begun treatments at St. Jude’s for brain cancer. Please be in prayer for her and for her parents and grandparents as they take this journey.