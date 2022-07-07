Our community is saddened by the death of Mr. Wesley Odom who transitioned Saturday, January 2nd at his home. At the time of his death, Mr. Odom was president of the Scott County NAACP Branch. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Mrs. Ruby Jewel Odom, and children, Gerald, and Derrick. Please keep his family in your prayers. Kelley Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Charles Turner who died at his home Monday morning, July 4th. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and Evans Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of former Morton Coach John Kennedy, a Forest native. His memorial will be July 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Fannin M. B. Church, 2757 Highway 471 N, Brandon. Coach Kennedy’s final arrangements have been entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home in Brandon. Please keep his family, especially his son, Jonathan, in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Pat Kaski, a former member of St Michael Catholic Church, who passed June 30th. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on July 22nd at 10:00. She was the mother of the late Father Brian Kaski.

Our prayers are with the family of Scott County native and Milwaukee resident, Mr. Arthur Lee who died June 24th. Please remember in your prayers, his family, including his siblings, Bonnie Lee Wright, R.C., Ben, Jannie, and Bettie Lee.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held for Mr. Robert T. Brooks Saturday, July 2nd at Union Grove M. B. Church. His brother-in-law, Rev. Dr. Embra K. Jackson, Jr. officiated and delivered his eulogy, which was entitled, “Nothing Shall Be Able to Separate Us.” Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton was the liturgist, and prayer was shared by Embra Jackson, III. Mr. Brooks’ body was escorted to the Lovelady Cemetery by horse and carriage. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his children, Fameka Brooks, Tiffany (Derrick) Harper, April Ormond, Lori Triplett and DeAerial Brooks. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

A beautiful Celebration of Life for Mrs. Emma Jane (Poola) Wash-Patrick was held June 28th at Green Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Rev. Johnny Sims officiated and delivered her eulogy. Ms. Rhonda Carter was the mistress of ceremony. Pastor Ricky Sutton shared the prayer and Scripture. Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her children, Tommy Joe (Arbell) Wash, Ernest (Tracy) Wash, Johnny (Merlean) Patrick, Calvin Wash, Tony Patrick, Minnie (Ronald) Hudson, Debra Spivey, and Angela Wash. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely Bonnie Russell Hodge, Don Bell, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Lucy V. Moore, Helen Akins, Lucille Flex, Idelia Henderson, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Melba Dixon, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Ruby Hill, Viola Morgan and other readers who are facing health challenges.

St Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated Independence Day with a challenging homily from Fr. Adolfo. His message was: “Every year, we celebrate Independence Day, however, especially these days when we hear about war, gun shooting, droughts, people starving, violent protest, rising food prices, weather changes, these and many other things should make us think: Are we really free? No, we are not free at least not yet. Our journey to freedom began when Our Lord Jesus Christ came down to earth to deliver us from our sin and together with it all the calamities, illnesses, natural disasters, and anything that could make us unhappy. Only when we are free from those things, then we can really celebrate Independence Day which will be an eternal celebration. True freedom can be enjoyed in this earth when we surrender ourselves and our will to the Lord.”

Lynch Chapel U.M. Church members enjoyed Sunday’s sermon delivered by their Pastor, Rev. Shirley Wilder. Her message subject was “God Has a Healing with Your Name on It.” Her Scripture was 2 King 5:1-15.

Little Rock M. B. Church service was led by Rev. Jesse Sanders. His sermon theme was “The Power of Spiritual Water.” Scriptures referenced were John 4:7-14. Rev. Sanders shared that this spiritual water represents the spirit of God. John 4:23 states, “God is Spirit, and his worshipers must worship in Spirit and in truth.” The Spirit cannot be bought at a dollar store. It can only come from God above. The water represents the spirit of God, and we must worship God in spirit and in truth. Jesus said, “…but whoever drinks the water I give will never thirst.” We have to turn every situation over to God and know that whatever we pray for, God’s will shall be given unto us.

Constance Slaughter-Harvey served as a panelist on June 28th at the Kentucky Justice Association Seminar entitled “Legends of Justice — Renowned Lawyers Share Their Wisdom. The KJA Seminar was held in Louisville. Her panel topic was “Finding Justice in a Racially Polarized Society.” Among the other legends were UM Law School Dean Susan Duncan and Kentucky Court of Appeals Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton, Attorney Lisa Cicero was the Seminar Coordinator.

Caelyn Eliese Funches celebrated her Sweet 16th Birthday on June 17th at Char Restaurant in Jackson. Caelyn was honored by her family including Reginald, Tess and Courtney Funches, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, and Constance, James, Jr., and James “Tre” Burwell, III. There were gifts and good food. The family also had a surprise visit and photo opportunity with JSU SWAC Champions Women’s Basketball Coach, Tomekia Reed. Caelyn thanked all family for celebrating with her.

The Youngblood family attended their brother Wyl Strong’s birthday in Hilton Head SC. This special 60th birthday was celebrated with Ronald and Cyndi Roberts, Larry and Sheila Brown, Ivory and Felicia Youngblood, Kevin and Angelia Cross, and Linda Youngblood. Happy belated birthday Wyl!

The Forest Services Center was the site of a Kinfolk Family Reunion. Celebrating were families of Hillie, Metcalf, Jones and Riley. There was plenty of food, fun, and fellowship and the attendees shared the “grilling aroma.” Opening prayer and traveling grace prayer was offered by Martha Riley. Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter Melton extended greetings from the city of Forest. Thanks to coordinators Elois House, Ruthie Riley, Peggy Duffin, and Herman Williams. Local contact was Carolyn Macon.

Congratulations to Larry and Shelia Y. Brown on their June 26th wedding anniversary which was celebrated in New York City at the elegant Hard Rock Hotel. They enjoyed touring the NYC landmarks including the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. They were accompanied by VaNario, Constance (who was celebrating her June 28th birthday), Xavier, and Zoie Youngblood. Both celebrations concluded attending the Broadway production of “The Lion King.” It was spectacular!

Mr. and Mrs. Cory (Whitnae) Knowles of Atlanta visited his mother, Election Commissioner Carolyn Knowles and his sister, Heather Darby, during their recent July 4th weekend visit. Cory was one of the original Slaughter Scouts and an intern at the Slaughter-Harvey Law Office. Belated congratulations on the wedding!!!

Happy Birthday greeting to babies born between July 9th and 16th, namely, Cheryl Slaughter Ellis, Jaylen Burks, James Nelson, Carl Lamb, Clara Beltran and Rashaan Butler (9), Zarin Ringo (10), Justice Myers and Jordan Herring (12), Joe Ann Pheal, Marquavious Bradford, and Vincent Soloman (13), Sherry Young and Billy Rashod Gray (14), Tamarrow Jones and Terrence Smith (15), and Randy Orozco and Eunice Lee Slaughter (16).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 676: Carolyn Sue E. Knowles, and Constance Iona Slaughter (Harvey) were the sole executive members of the Scott County Chapter of the Young Democrats of MS from 1974-1976.

Quiz Teaser # 677: Who were the first two presidents of the Scott County NAACP Branch?