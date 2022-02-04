Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Catina Latrice Moore whose life was honored Saturday, February 5th at Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Sheldon Thomas officiated and delivered her eulogy. Other program participants were Pastor Calvin Smith, Ms. Tammy Lewis, and Pastor Walter Patrick. Please keep her family in your prayers especially her children, Raigen Walker and Autumn Jones; her parents Edward and Barbara Patrick; special forever friend, Doyle Chapman; and sisters Jackie Barnes, Lottie Towner, and Kizze Bedford.

Ms. Debra Jackson’s life was celebrated Saturday, February 5th at Union Grove M. B. Church with Pastor Rochelle Wright officiating and delivering the eulogy. Ms. Jasmine McDonald was the mistress of ceremony and Ms. Alicia Wright also participated. Our prayers are with her family, especially her children, Bobby Smothers, Elijah Smothers, Roshunda Patrick, and Recika Coleman. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the families of Mr. Lavern Smith, Mrs. Lou Ella White, and Mrs. Peggy Jones. Their memorial arrangements are incomplete. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the February 5th transition of Mr. J. R. Henderson, 1967 graduate of North Scott High School, who was a resident of Memphis, TN. Special prayers for his wife of 54 years, Mrs. Idealia Boyd Henderson, their children, DeWayne, Chuck, and Regina Denise; and sister-in-law Mrs. Eleanor Boyd Longmire. Memorial services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 8th at noon at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home in Memphis. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Soror Willie Tucker who transitioned January 23rd at her daughter’s home in Birmingham. A former educator and the widow of Attorney Eddie Tucker, she leaves beautiful memories for her children, Cerita Tucker-Smith, Valerie Tucker-Thomas, Terri Tucker, Pamela Tucker-Gordan, and Eddie Tucker, Jr. A Memorial Mass was held Monday, January 31st at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jackson. Please continue to keep her family in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, all of whom were listed in last week’s column. Let’s share Valentine love with them by calling, texting, visiting or sending a note of prayer. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Wednesday mornings at 10:00, the Scott County Courthouse has little or no parking space. Inside of the courtroom, courthouse staff and other participants gather for the Prayer Sessions which lasts no more than ten minutes. It is an opportunity to share the Word with others of different denominations and faiths. Among the ministers/pastors spreading the messages and bringing the Word were Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor Sheldon Thomas, Leesburg Baptist Church Brother Don Lum, and Branch Baptist Church Brother Gary Walton. This past Wednesday, Brother Walton addressed “Living a Defeated Life” and encouraged attendees to refuse to let Satan take our joy. Satan and Jesus are like oil and water —they don’t mix. Kudos to Constable Richard Prestage for coordinating these services which are open to the public.

It was a pleasure meeting and working with Scott County native, Deon Harris, a 2012 graduate of Morton High School. Mr. Harris is a history educator in Forrest City High School in Forrest City, AR. He interviewed Constance Slaughter-Harvey via zoom for his student’s celebration of Black History Month. He credits his chemistry instructor, Dr. Stephanie Rhodes, for encouraging him to follow his dreams. Dr. Rhodes is Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Board Secretary. We’re proud of Mr. Harris’ commitment to mentoring youth in his role as Great Rivers Educational Co-op and Response to Intervention Team Member.

Kudos to Mr. Rodney Waites who encourages his sons, Mason and Madison, to show respect for themselves and others. They were most respectful while accompanying Mr. Waites at the Forest Post Office. Way to go young men! Respect for self is a prerequisite for respect from others!

Thanks to Pastor Rev. Larry Reed, Sr., for his reminder that “God never puts the pressure on you to be everybody’s everything, and to get the part, and always look the part, and always sound the part, so folks would like, love, admire or want to be like you. God granted you the peace, power, purpose, and path to just be you in Him, loved and affirmed and appreciated by Him. Jesus is Enough. Stop killing yourself just to be this or that. Learn to rest in the Lord, and let Him lead you to be as He wills, His, all day, every day, in every way, forever, graciously forgiven, and deeply loved.”

Pastor Adolfo Suarez Pasillas’ Sunday homily focused on the meaning of the Eucharist and the importance of Mass. St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners were reminded that God is present at Mass. God has mercy on us and purifies us in His presence…the great mystery of the Mass.

Little Rock M. B. Church Sunday Service Sermon theme was “How Much Does It Take For You To Believe Who God Is?” Pastor Sheldon Thomas referenced Isaiah 41:10 and 1 Corinthians 16:13 as Scripture during his sermon. God shows Himself strong in our lives on a daily basis. In trusting God, you have to have determination. Determined means to mark off or separate. We have to set boundaries that the enemy knows that he can not cross. The Bible states, “Satan comes to wear out the saints of God.” (Daniel 7:25) But we have to stand in faith, be courageous, and be strong. Know that God is with you, over you, leading you, in you, and beside you. Are you on Team Trust or Team Confirm? Trust God at His Word because His Word strengthens and encourages us. Joshua had determination when he said, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15) God sometimes separates us from the large crowd to prove that He can do it with a small remnant. God only needs a remnant, not a crowd that will obey Him for His next move.

During the Black History Month of February, Legacy and Slaughter Library will highlight the achievements and accomplishments of African Americans, in Scott County, Mississippi, America, and the world. Displays are shared at the Slaughter Library under the supervision and coordination of the Legacy Change Agents. Hours to view, with masks and observation of CDC guidelines, are Monday – Thursday, from 8:30 to 2:30. For additional information, please call 601-469-0990.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between February 10th – 17th, namely, Patrinia Massey, Michael Melvin and Antonia Pinkston (10), Teselyn Melton Funches and Rick Mitchell (12), Ralph Johnson, Jacari Traylor, and Mercedes Bloodsaw (13) Evany Gray and Renita Hughes (14), Jimmy Butler (15), Heather Knowles Darby, Temarius Gill, and Ashley Lyle-May(16), and Alexis Gore and Thomas Colbert (17).

Answer to Black History Month Quiz Teaser # 655: Ms. Nettie Lovelady (1893-1991), a practical nurse who received her degree in Ohio, delivered more babies than any other non-doctor during her lifetime. She retired in 1967 and her life and legacy were celebrated following her transition on February 4, 1991, at her home church Lynch Chapel U. M. Church.

Black History Month Quiz Teaser # 656: What year was the First Annual Scott County Black Rodeo held, and who were the sponsors?