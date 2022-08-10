Back to school time seems to be a bit of a melancholy time for me as I grow older. It is kind of the same feeling as was the empty nest one 11 years ago when the baby girl flew the coop for college and beyond.

These days, however, I can’t blame it on Rachel-Johanna, though she did come see us Saturday, brought her German Shorthaired Pointer puppy, Lady, — technically a puppy at nine months, but about the size of a small pony — and the two even spent the night. What a treat!

These days, I think, I blame it on a number of things, one being wife, Danny. Most readers should know by now that my wife is a school teacher who retired six years ago from the Scott County School District, and is now teaching third grade math at Conehatta Elementary School. She also teaches summer school at Conehatta for a month, so her summer break is only the month of July.

When she is out of school, we take a vacation, and sometimes squeeze in long weekend excursions. When she is in school we rise early so she can shower and get ready for work which is at 7:15 or 7:30 while I make the bed, walk the dogs, and fix sandwiches for lunch.

When she is out of school, she sleeps in for a little while, she makes the bed, and sometimes gets up before I leave for work and we have coffee and discuss how well we slept, or more likely how poorly we slept!

I like that, well not the poorly sleeping part, but the coffee and conversation part.

When school is in session, as it was Monday when her students returned to the classroom, she leaves as I take my shower and then the house is quiet again. Empty nest again in a way.

That’s when I kind of feel old. That’s when I think back to those days before the first empty nest. Way back even before that empty nest, to the years Rachel-Johanna was a kindergartener or first grader and those other early years of her schooling. In those days we all arose early, and Danny as a teacher with a commute to Morton Elementary, was up first and ready to leave before my daughter and I got ready for school, and work, and for that big yellow school bus which rolled up about 6:30 in the morning.

Rachel-Johanna and I would be out in the driveway waiting on the bus, Danny would leave and blow kisses to our daughter — and me too, I guess — and then the little girl and I would pick the game of the day. Duck Duck Goose, Red Light Green Light, or Mother May I were frequently the options on her list.

I would set my coffee on the wooden bench beneath the post lamp as we played, and as I now know all to well, the time in those mornings passed by much to quickly. In fact, this summer, that old bench, after 25 years sitting beneath that post lamp, finally succumbed to the elements. As weird as it may sound, the loss of that bench was kind of sad to me. A lot of memories were made while sitting there.

But, again, that is no longer the reason for this week’s Monday morning bit of the blues. Like I said, it’s a combination.

Gone until next year are the long weekend getaways to here or there. Since there were not that many of them, I suppose it is not so much that they are gone, really, but more so that the spur of the moment option is gone.

Gone is the leisurely morning coffee and conversation, replaced by the hustle and bustle and out the door, and off to work we go, and then rushing back home again, walking the dogs at the end of the day, and whipping up some dinner before heading off to bed and starting all over again.

Throw in the morning news with the economy the way it is, and what’s left of my 401-k the way it is as retirement time draws closer and closer, this darn COVID-19 popping up, and up, and up again, the constant in-fighting between political parties and our so called leaders who are not doing a very good job of leading, and there you have it, plenty of reasons for anyone to feel a little bit blue when it is time to go back to work on Back to School Monday following a fun family gathering over the weekend.

Oh well, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas will be here before we know it and we do enjoy the holidays! We’ll just put off worrying about the melancholy Mondays until they return again in January.