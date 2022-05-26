We had just moved to the Ross Barnett Reservoir and opened a newspaper, The Rankin Record, in an unincorporated area of Rankin County in 1997, the year Luke Woodham murdered two students at Pearl High School after having killed his mother earlier in the morning. I remember that October 1st day like it was yesterday. I suppose some memories — when they are of something that horrific and hit close to home — never go away.

We were a young family, my wife and I in our mid 30s, our daughter only four years old. Life was grand. And then instantly it wasn’t for while. Last week’s mass school shooting in Texas prompted me to dig into my files to compare my thoughts from1997 with those of today.

“I took a drive over to Pearl High Monday to witness first hand the ever growing shrine to those killed,” I wrote in the days following the murders. “I had driven by the front entrance to the school several times in the last week but had not stopped to read some of the notes left on the sign until Monday. There are a variety of messages, from the simple God bless you, to long poems and letters expressing sadness and grief as a means of saying goodbye to those who died.

“It’s a pretty solemn sight. Funeral wreaths, floral bouquets, Teddy Bears and other stuffed animals, as well as many writ­ten memorials. Some are fancy, computer generated designs, others graceful script, and yet others scrawled in the hand of a young child.

“There’s also a light pleasing smell, possibly from the hordes of flowers, many of which are beginning to decay, or the numerous scented candles that adorn the spot. I felt a feeling of peacefulness as I read the messages.

“The midday October sun bore down unusually heavy and a grown man, slightly older than I, leaned on the side of his car and wept. A lady stopped to console him, I overheard a fragment of their conversation as cars zipped by on the highway. She told him we’re not to question the Lord’s will and it sounded as if he questioned her.

“Possibly a relative of one of those killed or wounded, or even a relation to the one accused of this horrible crime, the man still had questions of his own. I suppose we all do. We’ll all have questions for a long while. Why and how could a young boy find the power to murder his own mother? Why would he deliberately load a high-powered rifle, conceal it and violently murder two young girls and randomly fire upon innocent bystanders in a crowded school building? Questions, I suppose, even those without answers, are a natural part of the healing process.

“With each day that passes there seems to be a little more revealed about this case as the investigation continues. Law enforcement officials and the district attorney have confirmed a possible connection to cult-like activities or even satanic activity. Either of which turn a gruesome triple murder into an even more horrible story.

“And then consider the fact that the alleged trigger man doesn’t even have to face the same fate he bestowed upon his victims. Ironically in Mississippi, multiple murder is not a capital offense. Had one of the victims been an elected official or a law enforcement officer or even a firefighter putting out a fire, then the death penalty could be applied, but since they were just young girls, and the boy’s mother, the offense is somehow not as bad accord­ing to our law.

“Something is terribly wrong with this scenario. Had Luke Woodham been serving a life sentence in prison and mur­dered three people there he could face the death penalty. Does that mean that in the eyes of the law these crimes committed against the innocent are not as terrible as the murder of a convicted felon? Do we value a felon’s life over a teenage school girl’s? Do the accused have more rights than the victims?

“Luke Woodham has pleaded innocent in all the charges against him, three murders and seven assaults. Some say that plea may later change to guilty by reason of insanity. It is pretty obvious that the young man has severe emotional prob­lems. Anyone that murders their own mother and two teenagers in cold blood must have severe emotional problems but that shouldn’t mean they are found innocent of their crimes.

“According to the law, Luke Woodham is innocent until proven guilty. His fate will be decided in a court of law although the evidence seems to be pretty overwhelming against him. Once proven guilty he and his accomplices, if that is truly what they are, should receive the maximum penalty for their crimes. They should be removed from the streets for life without any possibility for parole.

“And if they still think the world is to blame, then we quote one of the first people who spoke to Woodham after his killing rampage. “Well, wait until you get to Parchman!” Those are the words Assistant Pearl Principal Joel Myrick said to Woodham after the he overpowered the assailant and the 16-year-old told him that the world had treated him wrongly.”

Luke Woodham’s manifesto read, “I am not insane, I am angry. I killed because people like me are mistreated every day. I did this to show society, push us and we will push back. All throughout my life, I was ridiculed, always beaten, always hated. Can you, society, truly blame me for what I do? Yes, you will. It was not a cry for attention, it was not a cry for help. It was a scream in sheer agony saying that if you can’t pry your eyes open, if I can’t do it through pacifism, if I can’t show you through the displaying of intelligence, then I will do it with a bullet.”

In the end, Woodham did plead insanity, but the jury didn’t buy it and he was found guilty. He is currently serving three life sentences in Parchman for the murders plus 140 years for assault on the other victims. He will be eligible for parole in 2046 when he is 65. It should be denied.

Now, here we are 25 years later. Multiple school shootings have occurred since 1997 and today. We have almost come to expect them, and that is completely wrong. Teddy Bears, flowers, and inspirational notes, once again adorn the gates of a school. The scent of fragrant candles again hangs in the air. Families are mourning once more. Politicians are still arguing. Many of the same questions remain to be answered.

A final note — be it only until the next school shooting — the State of Mississippi did, following the Pearl school shootings, pass a law making murder on school grounds a capital offense. At least one thing good came from this terrible tragedy.