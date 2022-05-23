I miss big summer gatherings. Memorial Day pool parties, July 4th camping trips, Labor Day weekend yard parties — all those get-togethers we used to have all the time. Every holiday. Every single one.

Other things too. Little things. Fun things. Hog roastings. Bonfires. Costume parties. Riding around, and around, and around in a worn out old Chevy truck.

I’m not sure when we quit having cookouts, quit camping, quit going to the beach with groups of friends, quit playing croquet in the backyard. Yes, croquet. Why would we quit playing croquet? Or badminton? Or horseshoes? Or even tossing washers at a hole in the ground?

I suppose it all just kind of tapered off over the years. Age, child rearing, dance competitions, home remodeling. Age, child rearing, dance competitions home remodeling. Age, child rearing, dance competitions, home remodeling. Sounds like a broken record. What about just age, age, and maybe, well, maybe age. Probably age!

One day, we say, we’ll catch up on all the projects that begin, and end, and begin again, and get back to the simpler things in life. Things like croquet, and badminton, and horseshoes, and washers. Yes washers. We even have a boxed set of washers that we’ve never taken out of the box.

It’s time to take them out of the box.

We’re gonna get back to chair sitting. Porch swinging. Porch rocking. Reclining in a lawn chair on the deck, or under the pine tree, as the breeze drifts across the yard.

We’re going to get back to doing all that. We’re going to get back to it just as soon as we get caught up on all those other things.

Just as soon as we do.

We’re getting there.

Slowly.

The porch, and the swings — one at each end — and all of the rockers have all been power washed and are ready for swingin’ and rockin’ and passin’ time away. The wasp that popped me on my calf is no longer with us after popping me on my calf. So, we don’t have to worry about that anymore.

The old worn out barbecue grill at the Reservoir house was replaced over the weekend by a great big shiny new built-in version. And although the build in is not actually built out yet, the barbecue grill is in fact barbecueable and we used it Saturday night.

Yes, we’re getting there.

Now if we could just get the bathroom door put up, and the bathroom flooring, and the bathroom vanity, out of the guest room and into the bathroom of the country house, so guests could actually walk into the guest room of the country house, we’d be getting there even faster.

Don’t fret. There is a curtain currently serving as a door to the bathroom and our motto is “curtain down, turn around.” It works for now since there is only my wife, and myself to have to remember said motto. Guests might not feel that comfortable. But, we’re getting to the point that they will. Hopefully sooner, rather than later we’ll get there.

But, it won’t be by this holiday weekend.

This Memorial Day weekend we’re not going anywhere. We’re going to chill out in the BFASA (Big Fat Ass Sitting Area) out on the back patio. We are going to sit on ‘em in the area we made for sitting on ‘em many, many years ago. It still serves that purpose quite well.

But soon, very soon, mind you, we’ll get back on all those projects that begin, and end, and begin again and we’ll finish them up. Then we are going to open up that fancy boxed set of washers and one by one we’re going to toss them into a hole with some friends around to toss them into a hole with us. And we’re going to swing, and rock, and toss, and rock, and swing, and toss.

Soon, we’ll be there.

Not this weekend, no, but soon!