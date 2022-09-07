Unofficially, as we say every year about this time, it is over. Summer that is. I’m tempted to throw in “good riddance” too. It’s been a long hot Mississippi summer.

Dry, wet, wet, dry, throw in an extra wet! Hot! Extremely hot!

There are still about two weeks, depending on which day you are reading this, until fall officially arrives on September 22. That is just two days before the Wing Dang Doodle Festival and the Wing Dang Dash return to Forest after what has also been a “long” hiatus. It is a welcome sign of the normalcy that we all need. Hopefully fall temperatures will be flirting with us by then as well.

That is a stretch, however, and I do acknowledge the fact.

Sebastopolooza is coming back this year too, another great festival folks have been missing after a rain-out and then the pandemic. Scarecrows began popping up around town last week and they are a welcome sight as well. Sebastopolooza is set for October 8. Watch for more information on that next week...and pray for pretty weather.

After missing two years, except for one game, of college football tailgating at Mississippi State we returned to our hill on Creelman St. Saturday for the Bulldog’s opener against Memphis and boy was it good to be back.

We’ve missed all the buddies we’ve been hanging out with on Saturday afternoons in late summer and fall for the past dozen or so years.

We did make it to that one game last year, the Egg Bowl, on Thanksgiving. It was miserable. And I don’t mean because we lost.

It was raining, it was freezing cold, the wind was howling, and all of that was inside of the parking garage where we had set up to get out of the rain, and wind, and cold. The roof over our head did keep us dry, but being an open garage it didn’t help much on the other two elements of doom. I suppose, in the end, though, it was good to have had the connections. We’ve still got ‘em, should we need ‘em!

As the long Labor Day weekend shot by like a bottle rocket on the Fourth of July, I couldn’t help but wonder how many folks that have given up on working over the last couple of years were fine with celebrating a holiday that celebrates workers. I don’t imagine it ever occurred to any of them.

Labor Day has been observed in this country for 140 years and has been observed as a national holiday since 1894. Lots of people don’t get the day off. Grocery store workers, restaurant workers, healthcare workers, the list goes on and on of hard working workers that worked this past Monday.

I worked, but as I’ve said before, thanks to the internet and a laptop computer, I worked from the kitchen counter in my boxer shorts. Couldn’t have done that not so long ago. Cooked a nice brisket at the same time for dinner while grilling some fish for a sandwich at lunch as well. I did put on my britches at some point in the morning and mowed the grass.

Laboring away on Labor Day!

Now that it has passed, I bet you that “the real” holidays will be here before we know it. I was talking to my dad, one day last week — actually, ever since my mom died three years ago this month, I talk to him just about every day of every week — and at 89-plus years of age he was talking about how fast time flies.

We all talk about it, don’t we?

Seems like it used to just be the old folks telling a tale about how the older one gets, the faster the hands of the clock go around. Then we got to be the old folks and now we talk about how the older we get the faster the hands of the clock go around.

You younger folk need to take heed. Pay attention now. One year will turn into two, and that will turn into 20, and before you know it, you too will be talking about how the older one gets the faster the hands of the clock go around.

I promise, you will.

So there you have it. August turned to September, Labor Day came and went, summer unofficially ended and will officially do so very soon, and life goes on, and on, and on. Just faster! And faster! And faster!