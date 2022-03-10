One can buy virtually anything virtually these days. On the internet that is. Dogs, cats, chickens, goats, horses, cows, pigs, yep they’re all there.

Houses for sale, houses for rent, land, trailers, cabins, campers, just about anything to live in, or on, is on the internet.

Husbands, wives, girlfriends, boyfriends, you name it if you have internet access you can probably find someone selling, giving away, or looking to hook up with what you’re looking for, or to hook up with.

Same goes for selling. But it is difficult.

If you’ve got something you want to sell, the internet is supposedly the place to go. Got an old junker of a car? They are going like hotcakes right now.

Tired of your couch and recliner? Doesn’t matter what it looks like, somebody will buy it...sooner or later.

Not fond of grandma’s antique china? You betcha! There is a market and they are looking for a bargain all the time.

But, experience has proven to me, and my wife, that it is almost not worth the time or effort if you have a full time job, and a life, and you despise spending a whole bunch of time haggling over a dollar here and a dollar there. And, and it’s a big and, if you really get ticked off when someone is supposed to be on the way to seal the deal and they never show to seal the deal.

Ticked! Off!

Plus, as most folks know that have dabbled with the devil on the internet super highway, once you look at something — anything — it knows who you are and starts sending you all sorts of offers for like, similar, or somewhat similar items.

I Googled a dog kennel last week and every dog crate that was ever made, it seems, shows up on my computer screen this week. Big, little, old new, rusty, broken, worn completely out...they’ve got my name, and they know where I live.

Worse yet, somehow I’ve gotten on an underwear list. How I don’t know because I’m not picky when it comes to the drawers. I go to the Dirt Cheap store and get a sack full when they are a dollar a pair. I don’t need a $50 pair of boxer shorts.

But, everyday somebody at some fancy joint on the internet is determined I’m going to break down and dole out the dollars for a fancy pair of under britches. They should go ahead and give up on me now ‘cause that is never going to happen.

It doesn’t do much good to delete the ads because they just come back in a different place, and I can’t for the life of me understand why I have to tell whomever is in charge why I’m deleting their offer.

I’m tired of looking at it. Period!

It reminds me of the no call list on the telephone. Boy does that ever work! My phone rings all the time and I swear there are times it rings when I wonder to myself is it about to ring. I’m surprised it isn’t ringing right now.

I never answer. Never. Ever.

If the number is not recognized as one of my contacts, they can leave a message and I’ll get back to them when, and if, I so choose. Seldom do they, and when they do more often than not it is only part of a pre-recorded message that my voice mail didn’t pause long enough for, and the government is out to get me, or the bad debt monster is collecting on the bad debt I do not possess, or as everyone knows that good ole car warranty is about to expire. And, heck, I finished college in 1983 so certainly I don’t owe Mississippi State anything.

I suppose there isn’t much we can do about any of it, except hit delete, punch decline, just let it ring, and ring, and ring, and go about our everyday business.

It would be nice, though, if no call lists, unsubscribe from this list, and please do not show me any more ads for underwear, my drawers drawer is full right now, worked. Would be nice!