There is so much information, and misinformation, on the streets — and more so on the internet — when it comes to COVID-19, and whether it is real or is not, and how to avoid contracting it, if it is real, and on, and on, and so on, that it can be pretty overwhelming at times. I, for one, do believe it is a real virus. I do believe that it kills people. Whether it is man made, or God made, or bat made, I do not know. I do know that I do not want it, so I take the scientists’ advice and I take precautions.

You all can do whatever you want.

My dad, who turns 89 this Friday doesn’t want it either. He’s had the vaccine, and the booster, and plans on getting another booster when, and if, it is recommended and becomes available.

My wife and I have also had the shots, and the boosters, as has my daughter, who turns 29 on February 1. We three, will also get the fourth dose when, and if, it is recommended and becomes available.

You all can do whatever you want.

We are also still following the mask-up rule when in public places like the grocery store. Not everyone agrees with that advice. I dare say more don’t than do from the viewpoint of a casual observer when out and about. I’m guessing that less than half the folks in the big-box stores are wearing masks. That’s just a guess.

But, you all can do whatever you want.

We are looking at upgrading to the medical grade N95 or KN95 respirator type masks if we can find them.

The information available on those type masks is a bit confusing to me, and I keep hearing “if you can tolerate them.” I’m thinking that might mean they are hard to breathe through. That may be a problem.

I’ve tried some of the construction grade masks before when doing demolition at the house, and I don’t like them at all. I think it is safe to say I do not tolerate them. They make me hot, make my nose run, and are hard to breathe through.

But, if that is what it takes....

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Masks are made to contain droplets and particles you breathe, cough, or sneeze out. If they fit closely to the face, they can also provide you some protection from particles spread by others, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Respirators are made to protect you by filtering the air and fitting closely on the face to filter out particles, including the virus that causes COVID-19. They can also contain droplets and particles you breathe, cough, or sneeze out so you do not spread them to others.”

So, it would seem to me, that if I’m trying to avoid “getting” the virus rather than “spreading” the virus the respirator would be the route to take. Again, if they are tolerable.

According to a Bloomberg report last week, “the biggest difference between N95 and KN95 masks, which both filter out at least 95% of particles in the air, is where they are certified. KN95s are manufactured in China and thus are subject to different certification requirements than U.S.-made N95s. In China, KN95 manufacturers must run a “fit test” on real humans to ensure the masks allow little to no leakage. Makers of N95s aren’t required to run that test but must still meet standards set by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The CDC estimates that about 60% of KN95s in the U.S. are fakes, that is, counterfeits made to look as if they came from legitimate manufacturers in China.”

Right now I’m thinking the N95 is the route for us. After all, why would we want a mask made in the same country where COVID-19 originated, and it could be a fake as well. So, if I can find it, and can tolerate it, that is what I’m going to wear. At least until the surge in this latest Omicron variant of the virus subsides.

You all...well this is a free country, you all can do whatever you want...we’ll still be friends!