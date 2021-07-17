Nobody likes gas prices when they are going up, and everybody looks for someone to blame. That said, I did hear on a radio news segment early Monday morning that Mississippi continues to have the lowest gas prices in the nation.

That news doesn’t help out much when it comes to emptying the wallet while filling up at the pump, but it does, or should, help out the feelings a little bit. Heck, we could be paying a whole lot more.

According to gasbuddy.com Mississippi’s average of $2.772 per gallon is indeed the lowest in the nation and the surrounding southern states come in pretty close as well. Louisiana is at $2.82 per gallon, Arkansas is $2.849, Tennessee is $2.853 and Alabama is $2.833 per gallon. I bought gas on the Mississippi/Alabama state line Sunday afternoon and it was $2.77 a gallon. We had just crossed into Mississippi so perhaps we saved a penny or two.

A week ago we bought gas in Fairhope, Alabama and it was $2.99 per gallon. I’m not sure if it changed in a weeks time or if we just filled up at a more expensive establishment the prior Sunday.

Vacation travelers headed to the west during these last few weeks before school starts back will not only be headed into the parched earth but also, according to gasbuddy.com, the red zone on the map when it comes to filling up the Chevy.

Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado are all reporting average gas prices over $3.50 per gallon. California wins the prize for the most expensive petro to pump at an average of $4.343 per gallon and Wyoming is the cheapest in the hot spot category with an average of $3.424 per gallon.

Travelers headed north hoping to cool off a bit might get hot headed at the same time as that area — with the exception of New Hampshire where prices average $2.98 per gallon —falls into the second highest grouping when it comes to the cost of fuel. Prices in those parts range from $3.112 per gallon in Maine to $3.255 in Pennsylvania. I suppose that is good news — kind of — since the wife and I are headed to Maine next week for a few days. We won’t be paying Mississippi prices but maybe we can take some solace in the fact that we aren’t paying top dollar.

Maybe not.

I can tell you one thing for certain. This pandemic has put a top dollar price tag on rental cars in that region and we just about have to have a rental car except for a couple of days when we’ll be on an island just off the coast. We will still have to rent the car, but at least we won’t be gassing it up while it awaits us on the mainland.

Michigan, Illinois and Indiana also fall into the orange zone with prices of $3.255, $3.331 and $3.162 respectively. Montana, for some reason also hops up to the orange zone with $3.203 per gallon. Probably because folks have to travel long distances between stations. Just a guess there, though.

New Mexico, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island all fall into the middle range with per gallon prices from $3.017 in Massachusets to $3.104 in Ohio.

The fifth category, which is just above us, includes Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Kentucky, Virginia, Delaware, Georgia and Florida, where prices range from $2.904 per gallon in Kentucky to $2.988 in Florida.

The highest nationwide average recorded by gasbuddy for this same time period was $4.067 per gallon in 2008 and the lowest was $2.203 in 2016. At this writing on Monday gas prices in Scott County ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.89 per gallon.

So, there you have it, prices are high here, but they certainly could be worse. And, for the record, I don’t like it anymore than you do!