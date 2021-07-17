UPDATED - Scott County, like the state of Mississippi, and other parts of the country is seeing an uptick in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 as fewer people are getting vaccinations.

Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer, RN, said last week, however, that they are also seeing positive cases in people that have been vaccinated, but that the symptoms are “milder in those vaccinated.” He said the hospital had also treated a 3-year-old with symptoms that was positive.

“I’m a bit worried,” Sawyer said, “We randomly tested 11 positive swabs and found 10 to be the Delta strain and one to be the Alpha strain of the corona virus. The Alpha strain is thought to be 30-40 times more transmissible than the original strain and the Delta strain has been found to be 30-50 times more transmissible than the alpha.”

Sawyer said that the Moderna and Pfizer brands of the vaccine have been effective in preventing the disease and also preventing hospitalization and deaths in those fully vaccinated.

“We are seeing children and young adults with the virus and many more are symptomatic of the disease with these variants,” the CEO said.

The Center for Disease Control is recommending that anyone 12 and up receive the vaccine.

“Please consider getting vaccinated,” Sawyer said. “I believe we will see these mutations continuously until we have fully a vaccinated population or enough people get sick. The more people that get sick, the more will die or have permanent health issues. The vaccine has proven to be safe and effective and is widely available. In most places you can walk up and get the vaccine in minutes.”

Sawyer added that at this time, although available, he does not recommend the J&J brand. “I can’t find much information concerning its effectiveness against the variants,” he said, “and it does seem to continue to have more side affects associated with it.”

Statewide hospitals are again reporting high Intensive Care Unit volumes and difficulty transferring patients from smaller hospitals to those more capable of treating them for the virus.

“We are seeing transfers becoming very difficult again related to volume in the larger hospitals,” Sawyer said. “Some of this is due to purely high census and some has to do with the ability to staff the units with medical personnel. This last year has been really hard on healthcare personnel so we are seeing people retire and people choose other careers. Either reason means less beds for the sick.”

“This new Delta Surge of Covid is real, please don’t let it catch you with complacency,” State Representative Tom Miles wrote on his Facebook page last week.

“Let’s recap,” he continued, “the Mississippi Department of Health made recommendations due to the rapid rise of Delta variant cases and outbreaks, combined with the low overall immunization rate in the state of MS, MSDH is making the following recommendations through July 26.

•MSDH recommends that all Mississippi residents older than 65 years of age avoid all indoor mass gatherings (regardless of vaccination status).

•MSDH recommends that all Mississippi residents with chronic underlying medical conditions avoid all indoor mass gatherings.

•MSDH recommends that all Mississippians 12 years of age and older receive COVID vaccination.

•MSDH recommends that all unimmunized wear a mask when indoors in public settings.

•Reported this morning that now Mississippi has 12 children in ICU with 10 on the ventilator (life support) with Covid.

“Please use precautions and use common sense.”

“Please continue to be vigilant,” Sawyer said. “I am recommending to our staff to mask up outside the hospital again just for the next week or two. I recommend you do the same when in groups. I don’t want to alarm everyone but I do believe we will have to deal with another round. Hopefully we won’t see the same severity of illness this time around. Get tested if you have symptoms and stay home if you are sick. Keep distancing, sanitize and wear a mask when you can!’’

On Monday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported a total of 2,326 positive cases of the virus over a three-day period and on Tuesday they reported an additional 573 cases and nine deaths.

Since April 21, the last time this newspaper reported the number of cases and deaths in Scott County, the total has risen from 3,119 positive cases to 3,262 and one additional person has died bringing that total to 74.

“The 4th wave is here,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Monday. “Almost entirely Delta variant. Please be safe the next few week. If you get COVID please call your Dr about monoclonal antibodies, the same thing President Trump received when he got COVID.”

Sawyer agreed. “If you get sick make sure you ask your provider about available antibody medications,” he concluded.