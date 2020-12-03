There has been a lot of talk on the television news the last few days about holiday depression and expectations that more people will suffer from the blues this year than before due to the pandemic. It would be my bet that there will be a whole heck of a lot more people depressed this year than any time in our lives for that exact reason. The sickness, the isolation, the financial strain, the whole kit and caboodle.

We were out and about some this weekend trying to pick up a few Christmas gifts, and from what wife Danny and I observed folks seem to be heeding the warnings to stay away from crowds and the such. Parking lots were not jam packed as they have been in the past on the days following Thanksgiving, and inside the stores we frequented there were no long lines nor crowded aisles.

There were some folks hogging the aisles, and like drivers on the highway with their cell phones out, there were more than a couple people driving on the wrong side of those aisles. It does seem like it took longer to get what we wanted to get and get out due to having to circle around again and again. Gone are the days of saying excuse me and reaching up under another shopper to grab this gadget or that one.

We may also just be out of the loop, but it doesn’t seem that there is an “it” item this year. That one thing that everybody is fighting over. Remember the Tickle Me Elmos, 99 dollar flat screen televisions, laptops, Nintendos, Wiis, iPhones, iPads, iPods, Razor scooters, Furbys, Beanie Babies, Karaoke Revolution games, Pet Rocks, and Cabbage Patch Kids of the past, just to name a few...oh my!

We stood in lines for hours for some of those things and some of those things are still sitting in lines on the bookcase at the top of our stairs.

We had/have a Furby that we could never make shut up. It is on that bookcase shelf. I looked at it over the weekend and thought about turning it on just to bring back cheery memories of times gone by. Then I thought about it yacking in the middle of the night, wondered what was cheery about that, and thought better of it. I did not dare touch it.

We also had/have one of those Karaoke Revolution games. My daughter did/does, anyway, but we all played with it young and old alike. We hung on to it, and that’s a good thing, because when the pandemic hit, and the lock down, locked us down, we pulled it out of storage and Rachel-Johanna and some of her friends are still singing their hearts out at her house today.

Thinking about those kinds of things make me smile a little bit. Hopefully those same kinds of things from other people’s lives will make them smile a little bit in the coming weeks, rather than dwelling on face masks, and viruses, and vaccines, and presidents, and politicians, and the like. Hopefully those kinds of things will help those feeling down and out feel happy, and cheerful, and bright.

If you are feeling down, take a look around. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with lights in yards and trees in windows all aglow. Store fronts are getting gussied up for the season and Christmas music is playing everywhere.

It feels like Christmas this week too as temperatures plunge into the twenties and shorts and t-shirts are replaced with long pants and sweaters, and heavy coats, scarves and hats.

Christmas should be cold — very cold — but, I suppose it is safe to say that although I would rather it be 20 degrees and snowing with a hot fire blazing in the fireplace, for all of our sakes this year, this one year, I hope it is warm and unseasonable and we can celebrate the season in a socially distancing kind of way.

Don’t have a blue Christmas, friends, that’s just a song Elvis sings. It is a good song, though, especially when Elvis sings it!