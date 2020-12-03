As concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to escalate due to recent spikes in positive cases, some area holiday events have been cancelled, while others remain up in the air.

In Forest, the 79th Annual Christmas Parade, which was originally scheduled for this Friday, has been cancelled. In its place the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce has organized a family friendly way to celebrate Christmas this year in the form of a Stationary Parade of Lights.

The competition includes:

• Business favorite.

• Residential favorite.

• Organization/Club favorite.

• Antique vehicle.

Judging will take place from December 4-11 by voting on the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. For antique vehicles, entrants are asked to email a photo to forestareachamber@att.net to be included.

Forest Citizens of the Year, who are typically honored with a reception at Colbert Commons, and who serve as Grand Marshalls for the parade will be honored in a special drive-by celebration Friday from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. in front of the courthouse. See adjacent story.

In Morton, as of press time on Tuesday, several city sponsored events planned are still on the calendar.

The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting is set for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6:00 p.m. at B.C. Rogers Park. Face masks and social distancing are required.

The Annual Morton Christmas Parade is set for Monday Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m. The 2020 theme is “The Perfect Christmas.” Parade judging will be held at 4:30 p.m. All participants must be registered and in their assigned spots no later than 5:30 p.m. to be judged. Cookies with Santa has been cancelled this year.

Forest Boy Scout Troop 63 is holding Breakfast with Santa, however, on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 8:00 a.m until 10:00 a.m. It will be a come and go event at the American Legion, 1030 West 3rd. St., Forest. Tickets may be purchased from any Boy Scout parent. Includes pancake breakfast and a photograph of child with Santa to be e-mailed to the address of choice.

The Town of Sebastopol’s annual Small Town Christmas has been cancelled for this year, but organizers hope to reschedule a similar event after the first of the year.

“We feel it will best for our citizens and community to postpone our community event until after the first of the year,” Sebastopol Mayor Greg McGarrity said Tuesday. “Our event was greatly supported by all the local churches last year. We don’t want to take any chances by bringing together a very large crowd. We want to encourage everyone to support our churches this Christmas. They are the foundation of our community. We are looking forward to resetting a date to bring our community and local churches together.

Sebastopol business are planning a Small Town Open House next weekend. The event is set for Dec. 11-13 with extended hours, sales, and give-aways at participating stores. There will also be a drawing for a grand prize. Shoppers can register at participating businesses for chance to win.

As of press time Tuesday, the Town of Lake was still debating the fate of their Annual Christmas Parade. The board was set to meet Tuesday night to make a final decision. Check our website www.sctonline.net for updates.

As of Tuesday’s daily report from the Mississippi Department of Health there were 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 reported that day and 29 additional deaths. That brings the total number of new cases of coronavirus in the state since Tuesday of last week to 10,532 and 160 new deaths. Since reporting began on the pandemic in March, Mississippi has recorded 154,411 positive cases and 3,836 deaths.

In Scott County the total number of reported confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March now stands at 1,594 and 30 deaths, an increase of 95 cases and 1 death since the same time last week.