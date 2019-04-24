Look for the good in life

This past weekend definitely brought me to realize a harsh reality. I am not made to live without electricity.

I like to think of myself as an ultimate survivor and that I would flourish in any situation. I’m sure I could survive if I really needed too, but as soon as I found out my lights were going to be off for more than one night, I was off to stay with my best friend.

Her kids were happy, she was happy, her husband pretended to be happy, but I am pretty sure he was ready to see me leave by the third night there. Honestly, I cannot blame him. See my best friend is what I like to call “my person” and we can be a handful when we are together to say the least. I actually wouldn’t even consider her my best friend anymore. We are way past that. We are family. While we find ourselves hilarious I could see how others could find our quirks and inside jokes annoying.

Thankfully, Sunday night around 10:00 my lights came back on and Monday night I was finally able to head home to my own little space. I am so thankful for the Central Electric linemen who worked so hard from the time the storm hit, even through the Easter holiday, to restore power to our homes. I am also thankful my home was spared period. With so many Scott County residents losing their homes it is a blessing to still have mine. My prayers are with all of the families who lost so much due to this storm.

Easter weekend went by in a flash. I enjoyed quality time with some loved ones, dyed a few eggs, and enjoyed a big family dinner on Sunday where we ate way to much. I ended the weekend sprawled out on my best friend’s couch holding my two-year-old, wild, sassy, sometimes sweet niece. Those moments are the perfect ones. The weekend weather was beautiful, the power outage was an inconvenience, but nothing I couldn’t handle and there I lay with this sweet two-year-old in my arms arguing with me about who loves the other one the most. For all of the money in the world I would not trade those moments.

This year has handed us some lemons for sure, but we just keep making lemonade. We have so much to be thankful for. This two-year-old gave us a scare earlier in the year, but here she was at home just as wild as ever. We got to bring her back home with us even though so many children had to stay there at Batson Hospital.

We were victims of a breaking and entering crime a few weeks back, but we all made it out fine. Which suprised law enforcement who had dealt with the criminal before.

There has been vehicle trouble, porch trouble (a story for a different time), financial trouble, but it all seems to work out. Sometimes when you focus on only the negative it can seem like a lot. During these times there have also been a million laughs, lots of memories made, and a ton of good days.

This past weekend was one of those amazing ones. The weather was perfect. The kids were happy. Life was good. In a world where everything happens so fast it is hard to focus on the little things. They may not matter financially. They may not change your life in that moment, but slow down your life just a little bit, look past the bad and enjoy the good.

I promise it is there, there is always some good in life even if sometimes you have to look a little harder to find it. Although it may not change your life in that exact moment, choosing to focus on the good will effect your long term happiness.