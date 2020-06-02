Mississippi Senate Weekly Report

The Senate started last week off with the State of the State address given by Governor Tate Reeves. He challenged the legislature to make strides in education and healthcare across the state while being responsible to the taxpayers. It was a pleasure to be a part of the escort committee to accompany him to the platform.

The Senate’s work continued throughout the week with discussions regarding the upcoming 2020 Census. The Senate authorized up to $400,000 to be used to conduct the census and to make sure that every person is counted.

For every person not counted, the state loses over two thousand dollars in federal funding and could lose representation in Washington D.C. It is crucial that all people living in our state are counted.

In other work, the Senate Education Committee passed the teacher pay raise bill out of committee and it will be taken up by the full Senate sometime next week. This bill attempts to raise salaries of teacher and assistants by $1,000 per year and to get them closer to the Southeastern average.

The Senate took up several resolutions this week including the recognition of the Select Chorus at Forrest County Agricultural High School and the Mississippi Public Broadcasting for 50 years of service to the state.

I was fortunate to visit with locals from the fields of Optometry, Pharmacy, Occupational Therapy and the Mississippi Public Libraries this week. I am glad to hear their concerns and potential solutions. As always, you may contact me at tmccaughn@senate.ms.gov. Thanks for letting me serve you.