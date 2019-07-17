Much is given, little is required

Entitlement. We often hear about people who are using government benefits talked about as if they feel they are entitled when actually a majority of people have just fallen on hard times. Not everyone who has had to receive government benefits is lazy or does not have the desire to work. Many have worked way harder than the ones who throw stones and are quick to pass judgement in public, private, or on a social media platform.

Usually, this judgement is followed by the posting of a Bible verse on Sunday right after church, where the service was spent sitting two pews behind a family you criticized openly just days before. You did not know that father had lost his job and was having trouble finding a new one?

I know you had no clue they were forced to sign up for EBT just days before your lovely post. You would never talk about that family that way, I mean they go to your church after all so they must be an exception. That mother saw your post condemning families who use the benefits. That job you accused them of not wanting to have they are longing and praying for an opportunity to go to work. You added to their already heavy hearts.

We have all heard it preached time and time again. “To whom much is given, much is required.” Then comes the “nothing was given to me.” Let me explain it this way, everyone is given their own hand of cards at birth, some receive a winning hand and others try to play the game to the best of their ability to get ahead.

Your life could have been completely different based on one decision that you did not even make. Those blessings were given to you. Now, besides preaching about how others are leeching away at your tax dollars, what are you giving in return? I mean much is required right.

It takes one day for the company that you are working for to decide they need to scale back on labor and your job is gone. A decision that you did not make, but it changes your world. Now you have acquired bills for someone who makes $75,000 a year. You search the job boards, talk to a couple of friends, call the job center and find a job in your field, but the pay will be cut in half. You have three kids to feed and a wife plus those bills you acquired. You quickly fall behind, your credit drops, and to be honest you are not making it. That one decision changed everything.

I firmly believe God gives and takes away. Look in your bible at Job who lost so much, but remained faithful. Instead of pitching stones from your position reach down and pull someone up. Stop openly criticizing people when one act could land you in their same shoes. Even if the parents are lazy you should thank God we are able to provide food for those babies to eat. There shouldn’t be a post out there that will make a child feel guilty for eating, yet there is.

Stop raising children who will see a classmate struggling and instead of reaching down to help them up will stomp on them. Stop raising kids who get brand new cars at 16, but laugh when the old truck their classmate spent all summer working for breaks down.

The older I get and the more I work I understand bills and how easy it is to get behind. I understand why it is harder to get a rich man into heaven then a camel through the eye of a needle. I watch people, I see how they interact, I know what they do. Much is given, little is required.