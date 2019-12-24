Netflix Christmas special has homosexual Jesus

Netflix’s planned an attack for the Christmas season that was set in motion just three weeks out with the release of the classless special titled The First Temptation of Christ. The blasphemous “comedy” depicts Jesus as homosexual and his mother Mary as his pot-smoking mistress. The best recourse for Christians is to ignore the provocation, enjoy Christmas and simply cancel those Netflix subscriptions to silently reply in a way that’s loud and clear to the company.

Countless Christians around the world are outraged, but this desecration doesn’t deserve to be dignified with publicity fueled by public outrage. This would ensure Netflix succeeds in getting publicity on Jesus as homosexual during the sacred Christmas holiday. We only dignify this trash by responding with the outcry the instigators are hoping for.

It really appears that the company decided to release this rubbish that has absolutely no artistic value and looks to only serve the purpose of demeaning what Christians hold dear just for the fun of it.

This is nothing more than a ploy to disrupt the joy, love and sharing of Christmas. These non-Godly liberals have been attacking Christmas since the first “Merry Xmas” and “Happy Holidays” were spoken. The current culture war has encircled Christmas for two decades and this disgusting movie is only the newest perverted tactics of the Mother Earth worshipping snowflakes.

If this is something that bothers you, or someone you know, do not share this garbage online even to rebuke it. Do not give this created controversy legs to stand on. There is nothing you can do to stop idiots from acting like idiots, they are going to do it no matter what. All you can control is how much you allow those people to affect you with their complete stupidity.

The fact that Netflix decided to release something so worthy of condemnation is not a surprise. If this would have been some unprofessional YouTube skit no one would even know our Lord and Savior was portrayed as a homosexual drug user. But Netflix is a multi-billion-dollar media company and the fact it put its support behind such damning nonsense is the company practically lifting its middle finger to all traditional Christians.

This company is no stranger to thumbing its nose at what Christians hold sacred. Netflix also has The Last Temptation of Christ, too, which is equally as sacrilegeous. It really doesn’t make a difference to me, and it should not to you either.

I want to know how this repulsive depiction would go over with another religion — like say Islam. Could you imagine if Netflix released a special that portrayed the Prophet Mohammed as a homosexual as he traveled around Mecca partying. Here’s a rhetorical question — how do you think that would go over?

These diabolical comedians wouldn’t dream of disrespecting Muslims and the man they look to as their messiah in Mohammed with such whimsical stupidity. They would immediately be condemned the world over as bigots and Islamophobic. Let’s get back to reality — Netflix would have never released such debauchery at the expense of Muslims or Islam. The more Christianity is attacked the more Islam is protected.

If this direct attempt to degrade Christianity bothers you just cancel your Netflix subscription. If all Christians did that this company would most definitely take notice.

Just think of it like this — if you were to show up to a party and the host immediately screamed insults in your face and called you trash, would you stay at the party? If that were the case it would be obvious you were not welcome.

Essentially Netflix is telling Christians that we’re not welcome at their party. So are you going to hang around? Again, that’s just how I view it.

What Would Jesus Do? Jesus says to love our enemy and let that love spread. I’m going to ignore Netflix’s nonsense and enjoy Christmas with my family and friends. I’m going to thank the Lord above for every blessing in my life and I might even pray for the lost souls at Netflix.